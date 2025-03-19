KUALA LUMPUR: National kegler Tun Ameerul Luqman Al-Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam created history as the first Malaysian to bag a title at the Professional Bowlers’ Association (PBA) Tour in the United States of America, Tuesday.

Tun Hakim was crowned as the PBA Chameleon champion when he came out tops against America bowler Kevin McCune 269-227 during the stepladder final at the National Bowling Stadium, in Reno, Nevada.

In a short video posted on PBA Facebook page, the 25-year-old described his historic win as amazing.

“It feels amazing as a PBA Tour champion, my first title. To all you guys back home this is for you Malaysia and I love you so much, thank you,” he said.

Earlier, he blazed the lane in the elimination rounds and cemented his place as the top seed going into the stepladder finals.

Earlier, Tun Hakim brushed aside the challenge of American Boog Krol 237-226, 216-247, 268-267, 279-187 and continued his fine momentum by outplaying Swedish bowler and 12-time Tour winner Jesper Svensson 245-214, 245-228, 254-215.

The victory saw him take home US$20,000 (about RM88,618) and a trophy.

Last Sunday, former 2018 world champion, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail missed becoming the first Malaysian to win a PBA Tour.

Muhammad Rafiq had to be satisfied as runner-up at the PBA Scorpion Championship after falling short in 172-224 to Sweden’s Rasmus Edvall in the stepladder final at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.