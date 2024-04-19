Tunku Abdul Rahman: Phase one of Johor Circuit ready in three years

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim (pix) expects the first phase of the ‘Johor Circuit’ at the Pasir Gudang Circuit to be completed within two to three years.

Tunku Abdul Rahman said when it is fully completed, it will be the official arena for his motoring team Triple Eight Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR).

“I think the first phase will take about two to three years, because there is a lot more we want to improve because the track was built in the 80s so we have to follow the regulation under the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

“That’s why we closed the track, (we) didn't open it to avoid accidents, for the safety of the people, we took over (its direction). So far it is (designed) for JMR, JMR’s main plan is indeed to be based there,” Tunku Abdul Rahman said at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here today.

Tunku Abdul Rahman said the development of the Pasir Gudang Circuit which was opened in 1986 and closed in 2017 was delayed due to many factors including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tunku Abdul Rahman also plans to establish an academy for motorsports when the Pasir Gudang Circuit is fully completed.