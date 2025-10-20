Tunku Abdul Rahman takes second in GT World Challenge Asia Pro-Am

TUNKU Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim concluded the 2025 GT World Challenge Asia season by securing second place overall in the Pro-Am championship.

The final round at the Beijing Street Circuit saw both Johor Motorsport Racing Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R entries achieve second-place finishes in their respective races.

Professional driver Alexander Sims and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim guided the number 66 Corvette to an impressive runner-up result in the opening race.

Tunku Abdul Rahman and Ben Green brought the number 99 car home in sixth position in the first race following a pit-stop penalty.

The final race concluded under safety car conditions with Green and Tunku Abdul Rahman taking second place.

This result confirmed Tunku Abdul Rahman as vice-champion in the Pro-Am drivers’ championship and third in the GT World Challenge overall standings.

Sims and Tunku Abu Bakar finished the final race in fifth position to complete a solid team performance.

Tunku Abdul Rahman expressed mixed emotions about finishing second in the championship.

“The emotions are everywhere at the moment. I would’ve loved to have won; we had the chance and we were so close, but we couldn’t do anything or fight being under safety car for a lot of the race,” he said.

He praised the team’s amazing job during their first year competing with the Corvette race cars.

“It was our first year with the Corvettes, the team did an amazing job and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside them,” he added.

Tunku Abdul Rahman stated the team demonstrated their capabilities and should feel proud of their achievements.

Tunku Abu Bakar described the 2025 season as a tough one but was happy to finish strongly with podium results.

“2025 has been a tough season for me, but I’m happy to finish it strongly with podiums at the last couple of races,” he said.

He acknowledged there remains plenty for the team to work on and expressed excitement about the upcoming season.

Johor Motorsport Racing will now focus on the Asian Le Mans Series following the conclusion of the GT World Challenge Asia season.

The team’s home round in the Asian Le Mans Series will take place at Sepang International Circuit on December 13-14. – Bernama