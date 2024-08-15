Turtles won’t take struggling Sri Pahang lightly - Steinbruckner

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) will never take Sri Pahang FC lightly ahead of their Super League clash tomorrow although their rivals are struggling.

In fact, TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner expects Sri Pahang, under the guidance of coach Fandi Ahmad, to do all they can to improve their standings.

He also called on his men to be wary of the threat posed by Sri Pahang’s Kpah Sherman and Manuel Hidalgo or the Turtles could find themselves humiliated in front of their own fans at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

“Our defenders must play better. It was really good to keep a clean sheet against Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC last week.

“Yes, Sri Pahang are in 10th place right now with six points. But they do possess quality. It doesn’t matter that they only have six points, we must perform at the top of our capability if we want to beat them,” he said when met during their training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here.

The Turtles are in third spot in the 13-team Super League standings with 14 points after seven matches. Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) lead the way with 22 points from eight matches while Selangor FC are second with 19 points from nine matches.