UAE beat Oman 2-1 to close in on World Cup qualification

THE United Arab Emirates moved to within a match of their second World Cup appearance with a comeback 2-1 victory against Oman in Doha on Saturday.

The Emiratis, who last appeared at a World Cup in 1990, were made to work for their win when late goals from Marcus Meloni and Caio Lucas sealed the three points at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The UAE now sit top of Group A heading into the final round of matches on Tuesday, when victory against Qatar would secure a first World Cup appearance in more than three decades.

Oman took the lead on 12 minutes when Amjad Al Harthi fired home from Majed Hassan’s cross, which took a wicked deflection off Kouadio Kouame before settling in the back of the net.

However the UAE reacted deep into the second half, when substitute Ali Saleh whipped in a pinpoint cross for Meloni to finish with a thumping header past Ibrahim Al Mukhaini.

Not long after, substitute Caio Lucas sent in a cross that evaded everyone and ended up in the UAE net, which shifted the balance in the hosts’ favour.

The UAE now lead Group B heading into Tuesday’s decisive matches against 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, while in Group A Saudi Arabia remain in pole position to qualify, with each group winner qualifying for next year’s tournament. – AFP