Uber Cup: Malaysia suffer opening game defeat to Taiwan

CHENGDU: Malaysia started their Uber Cup 2024 Group B campaign on the wrong footing when they went down to a 1-4 defeat to Taiwan, here, today.

Professional women’s singles shuttler, Goh Jin Wei did everything before she went down fighting to the ‘mighty’ Tai Tzu Ying in straight sets in the tournament held in Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre.

The former two-time world junior champion managed to get her nose ahead during the interval for both sets but Tzu Ying eventually ran away with a slim victory, 21-19, 22-20, to give Taiwan a much-needed lead in the opening game.

Jin Wei admitted she could not hold on to the lead after both intervals against the current world number five player, whom she had never beaten after four meetings.

“I think the strong point for top 10 players is that they able to keep their cool in critical moments and has the ability to change strategy. I believe I need to boost my mental strength and be bolder,” she told reporters after the game.

In the second game, scratch pair led by team captain Teoh Mei Xing and her partner, Go Pei Kee, gave a glimmer of hope when they pulled one point for Malaysia in the second game by upsetting world number 24 Hsu Ya Ching-Lin Wan Ching.

Mei Xing-Pei Kee, who did not play together for more than one year, showed no fear through an energetic display to trounce Ya Ching-Wan Ching, 21-19, 21-17.

Mei Xing, who was pleased to contribute a consolation point for Malaysia, admitted they did not feel pressured after Jin Wei lost the opening match and just stick to their plan which worked out well for them to tie the score and bring the game on.

However, Taiwan regained the lead when world number 27 Wen Chi Hsu recovered from a game down to see off Malaysia’s second singles, K. Letshanaa in rubber set contest that lasted 57-minutes.

Letshanaa, ranked 68th, started brightly as she took the opening game of the third match, 21-13 before running out of steam and succumbed to the 26-year-old opponent, 17-21, 16-21.

The Selangor-born shuttler said she lost her focus during the crucial moments which had proved costly in her bid to create a sensational win over Chi Hsu in their maiden encounter today.

Malaysia had no choice but to rely on their second doubles Ho Lo Ee-Tan Zhing Yi to at least drag the game into the decider.

But Lo Ee-Zhing Yi failed to do so as they were outplayed by Hu Ling Fang-Teng Chun Hsun, 17-21, 11-21 in 32-minutes.

Zhing Yi was gutted for not leveling the score to 2-2 while Lo Ee said they were not in control of their game which had affected the outcome today.

Taiwan’s third singles Sung Shuo Yun completed the rout by taking the fourth point for her country after she dispatched Wong Ling Ching, 21-17, 22-20.

Following the loss, Malaysia are now in danger of missing out a place in the quarter-finals as the daunting task awaits them tomorrow against 2018 runners-up Thailand, who humiliated Australia 5-0, in the other Group B match.

Only top two teams advance to the quarter-finals.