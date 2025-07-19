UK bids for 2029 World Athletics Championships with government backing

THE UK government has thrown its support behind the United Kingdom’s bid to host the World Athletics Championships and World Para Athletics Championships in 2029, PA Media/dpa reported.

The events were last held in the UK in 2017 at the London Stadium, five years after hosting the Olympic Games.

London is the proposed location for the World Athletics Championships in 2029, when the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport said “the government is committed to taking the World Paras beyond the capital, with a host city to be confirmed in due course.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK would be moment of great national pride, building on the country’s global reputation for hosting memorable sporting events that showcase the very best talent.

“Hosting these championships would not only unlock opportunities for UK athletes but also would inspire the next generation to get involved and pursue their ambitions.

“The event would provide a boost for UK businesses and support jobs as well as bring our communities together. I’m delighted to support the bid,” he said.

The government department has confirmed it will provide “significant funding for both bids” and will work closely with bidder Athletic Ventures, UK Sport, and host cities.

Lisa Nandy, secretary of state for Culture, Media, and Sport, said major sporting events deliver unforgettable moments and have the power to bring the country together like little else.

“That’s why we’re excited to be backing a bid to bring the World Athletics and World Para Athletics Championships back to the UK in 2029.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we want to build on our world-class reputation as hosts, delivering not just economic benefits for the country but engaging communities, inspiring the next generation, and showcasing the best of Britain to the world,” she said. - Bernama, PA Media/dpa