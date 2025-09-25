Unai Emery says Monchi exit changes nothing for him at Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA manager Unai Emery stated that the sudden departure of his long-time ally Monchi will not impact his own future at the Premier League club.

Monchi, who previously worked with Emery at Sevilla, left his position as Villa’s president of football operations this week.

The club swiftly appointed former Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe as his replacement.

Villa have experienced a meteoric rise under Emery since he took charge in 2022, qualifying for European competition for three consecutive seasons.

They also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

However, the team has made a terrible start to the new campaign after a frustrating summer transfer window hampered by financial sustainability rules.

“Monchi arrived six months after we arrived here. He was very good, but after two years he needed another chapter in his career,“ Emery said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Bologna.

“I am wishing him the best in his new chapter.”

Emery explained that the club decided on a normal transition, which changes nothing beyond the personnel.

“We reacted quickly by bringing in one person I know personally. I have a lot of confidence with Roberto and he is coming to help us.”

Villa currently sit 18th in the Premier League with just three points and one goal from their opening five matches.

Emery hopes to kick-start his side’s season in the Europa League, a competition he won four times between 2014 and 2021 with Sevilla and Villarreal.

“I told the players, for me, Europe is always a dream,“ said the Spaniard.

“To share it with the supporters -- two years ago in the Conference League, Villa Park was always amazing. Last year in the Champions League, the same.”

Emery believes the supporters will be excited about the Europa League, just as he is, as another competition to share special moments.

The manager was unusually scathing of his players’ performance after they blew a lead against 10-man Sunderland in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

England defender Ezri Konsa agreed with his manager’s assessment that Villa’s defending was “lazy”.

“It’s a fair comment. Everyone saw the picture and the goal,“ he said.

“When your manager doesn’t speak well of you, it puts a bit of fuel into you to prove everyone wrong.” – AFP