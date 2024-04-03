Unstoppable Leverkusen win 2-0 in Cologne to go 10 points clear

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen won a Bundesliga derby 2-0 at 10-man Cologne on Sunday to go 10 points clear at the top of the table and stretch their unbeaten run all season to 34 matches, reported German news agency (dpa).

Cologne’s Jan Thielmann was sent off 14 minutes into the game for a reckless challenge against Granit Xhaka, and Jeremie Frimpong opened the scoring in the 37th.

Leverkusen were lucky when Cologne’s Sargis Adamjan was denied by the post before Alejandro Grimaldo wrapped up their 30th victory in the unbeaten run in the 73rd.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen increased their league lead to 10 points over defending champions Bayern Munich, who were held 2-2 at Freiburg on Friday night.

There are 10 matchdays left in Leverkusen’s bid for a first ever Bundesliga title. They are also in the German Cup semi-finals and in the Europa League last 16 where they visit Qarabag on Thursday.

Cologne are third last in the relegation play-off spot.

Hoffenheim were hosting Werder Bremen later Sunday to complete matchday 24. - Bernama, dpa