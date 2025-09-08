Verstappen wins record-breaking Italian GP with fastest ever F1 race

MAX VERSTAPPEN secured victory at the Italian Grand Prix in the fastest Formula One race ever recorded at the historic Monza circuit.

The Dutch driver completed the race in one hour, 13 minutes and 24.325 seconds, breaking the previous record at the venue known as the Temple of Speed.

Verstappen had already demonstrated his dominance by setting the fastest ever lap during qualifying on Saturday, surpassing Lando Norris’s own record-breaking attempt moments earlier.

The 27-year-old Red Bull driver executed a daring overtake on lap four that ultimately decided the race outcome in his favour.

Verstappen finished more than 19 seconds ahead of second-placed Norris despite downplaying his championship chances in post-race comments.

“So it’s not like suddenly now we’re back, you know, it’s not like we can fight them every single week,“ Verstappen told reporters.

Lando Norris experienced another stroke of bad luck when a faulty wheel gun during his pit stop nearly cost him second position.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella ordered a position swap between Norris and Oscar Piastri, who acknowledged the fairness of the team decision.

Lewis Hamilton showed improving form with Ferrari by climbing from 10th to sixth position despite a grid penalty from the previous race.

The seven-time world champion admitted he was still adapting to an unfamiliar driving style with his new team.

Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc expressed less optimism about Ferrari’s championship prospects after finishing fourth.

The Monegasque driver revealed he lacked confidence heading into the race weekend, concerning news for a team seeking its first world title in 17 years. – AFP