Vinicius double leads Real Madrid to 3-1 victory over Villarreal in La Liga

VINICIUS Junior fired Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with a brace in a 3-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe was also on target as Los Blancos moved two points clear of champions Barcelona.

Real Madrid bounced back from last week’s derby drubbing against Atletico Madrid.

Having returned from their long midweek trip to Kazakhstan, Madrid turned their focus back to domestic matters.

Thrashed 5-2 by city rivals Atletico Madrid last weekend, Xabi Alonso’s side had plenty to prove against a strong Villarreal team.

“I played very well and I want to continue like this, keeping this confidence and doing even more,“ Vinicius told Real Madrid TV.

“We have good feelings... when we come back (from the international break) we have big games and we need confidence,“ added Vinicius.

The winger did not start the season well but has found form in recent outings.

“Vini had a very good game and he was decisive, I’m very happy for him,“ Alonso told reporters.

Madrid had the better of a slow-paced first half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos took the lead early in the second half through Vinicius, whose shot took a fortunate deflection off Santi Comesana.

Madrid doubled their lead when Rafa Marin brought down Vinicius in the area and the Brazilian beat Arnau Tenas from the spot.

Villarreal pulled a goal back through Georges Mikautadze, who finished lethally from the edge of the box.

Yellow Submarine defender Santiago Mourino was sent off for a second yellow card for a push on Vinicius.

Soon after, Mbappe netted the third as Brahim Diaz teed up the French superstar to roll home his ninth league goal of the campaign.

Mbappe was taken off grimacing in the final stages, in the only negative note for Madrid.

“Kylian already had a little discomfort in his ankle, we will see how it goes,“ said Alonso.

Villarreal’s Comesana complained about some of the refereeing decisions that went against his side.

“It’s a shame about the first goal which hit me, and then came the penalty, which wasn’t enough (of a foul) to give it,“ Comesana told DAZN.

“That hurt us a lot, you only have to look how he threw himself down... and the red card (was soft)... if it’s already hard to win at the Bernabeu, with these things it’s even harder.” – AFP