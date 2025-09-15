Anwar to address Arab-Islamic summit condemning Israeli airstrike in Doha

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit tonight, condemning the recent Israeli airstrike in Doha that targeted Hamas leadership.

Anwar will address the summit at 6 pm local time (11 pm Malaysia time) on September 15, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

He will reaffirm Malaysia’s unwavering solidarity with Qatar and its firm commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister is attending the extraordinary summit at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Anwar landed at Hamad International Airport at 9.30 pm local time last night and was accorded a Guard of Honour by Qatar’s Amiri Guard.

He was welcomed by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The meeting will be attended by leaders and representatives of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Among the leaders expected to attend are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will also participate in the summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, Anwar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several Islamic leaders.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Senior officials from the Foreign Ministry are also part of the Malaysian delegation.

The Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit is expected to adopt a Final Communiqué outlining collective actions and unified positions on the issue.

The summit was preceded by a ministerial-level Preparatory Meeting on September 14.

Key agenda items include the latest developments in Gaza and Palestine.

The summit will also address the Israeli airstrike in Doha targeting Hamas leadership, which killed six people including a Qatari security officer. – Bernama