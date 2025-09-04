Vuelta stage shortened after pro-Palestinian protest at Bilbao finish

THE eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana was dramatically shortened after pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to breach the finish line area in Bilbao.

Race organisers made the decision to neutralise the final three kilometres following security incidents that compromised rider safety.

Protesters carrying Palestinian flags were seen pushing barriers onto the road in an attempt to disrupt the event at its conclusion.

Basque regional security advisor Bingen Zupiria confirmed that the behaviour of some individuals had endangered safety protocols.

Local police identified five individuals and made three arrests during the disturbances while four officers sustained injuries.

The International Cycling Union issued a statement firmly condemning the incident and emphasising the political neutrality of sports organisations.

Riders had held a safety meeting before the stage following a previous incident where protesters caused Italian rider Simone Petilli to fall.

Race technical director Kiko Garcia suggested that the Israeli team’s continued participation was compromising security for all other competitors.

Israel-Premier Tech team management stated they remained committed to racing and called the protesters’ actions dangerous and counterproductive.

The stage concluded without an official winner as organisers neutralised the final classification due to the security situation.

Jonas Vingegaard maintained his overall race lead while Tom Pidcock gained valuable bonus seconds on the final climb.

Thursday’s stage twelve will cover 145 kilometres from Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna as the race continues. – AFP