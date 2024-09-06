Wai Ching finishes as runner-up in 2024 DC Tower Run

KUALA LUMPUR: National tower run ace Soh Wai Ching faced some difficulty in the 2024 DC Tower Run at the DC Tower in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday and only managed to finish as runner-up.

According to a statement, the 30-year-old claimed second place with an overall time of five minutes and 58 seconds to finish the 58 floors in the inaugural race, which attracted 600 participants and was sanctioned by the Towerrunning World Association.

Wai Ching sprinted all the way up until the third floor, then cruised into a steady pace.

He then started to fade away at the halfway point on the 29th floor due to lactic acid build up before getting back up to finish the race after Japanese runner Ryoji Watanabe, who finished in first place with an overall time of 5:47.2s.

Wai Ching collapsed after the crossing the finishing line but was back on his feet a short while later.

The third place was secured by Italian Fabio Ruga, who took 5:59.6s to finish the climb.