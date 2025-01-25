NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun stepped into the final of the Indonesia Masters 2025 in style after surprising their ‘seniors’ Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in a rather lob-sided semifinal at Istora Senayan, here tonight.

It took Wei Chong-Kai Wun just 31 minutes to defeat the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallists, 21-18, 21-15 in the semi-final action at the packed Istora Senayan that had earlier witnessed another Malaysian pair sweep into the final of the women’s doubles.

“We played without pressure and managed to execute the game plan well. Tomorrow’s match is expected to be challenging, but we hope for the best,“ Wei Chong said after the match.

In line with Wei Chong’s statement, Kai Wun is determined to give his best tomorrow, stressing that confidence is very important.

The world number 13 pair is scheduled to face home favourites Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, the world number four seeds in the final.

Fajar-Muhammad Rian, who received strong support from the home fans, also advanced after defeating Thailand’s young pair Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-14, 24-22 in 48 minutes.