Wide choice of forwards may bolster chance to win Pestabola Merdeka - Darren Lok

PETALING JAYA: Harimau Malaya striker Darren Lok is hoping that the wide choice of forwards available will help Malaysia gain a positive result at the 2024 Pestabola Merdeka that begins this Wednesday.

Head coach Pau Marti Vicente looks set to have many options to pick from in fielding his team against the Philippines, which will be his first match after taking over from Kim Pan Gon last month.

“Forward options are looking very strong if you look at the striker they all have different thing in difference way so I think that can only be a good thing for Malaysia.

“In previous call up we have not many options upfront. Syafiq Ahmad (Kedah Darul Aman FC) is back everyone know what quality he can bring to the national team. We have Paulo Josue (KL City FC) that doing very well this season and even Romel Morales (Johor Darul Ta’zim),” he said when met during a cetnral training session at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here today.

Vicente did voice his satisfaction with the list of 26 players called up for the tournament, including local stars like Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (JDT), Muhammad Safawi Rasid and Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (Terengganu FC), which would certainly help Harimau Malaya achieve the desired results.

Malaysia will play the Philippines at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil this Wednes