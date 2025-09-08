Wirtz free-kick helps Germany beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in qualifier

A spectacular free-kick from Florian Wirtz propelled Germany to a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying on Sunday evening.

The hosts entered the match under significant pressure following their shocking 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening qualifier just days earlier.

Serge Gnabry provided an early breakthrough for Germany when he chipped the goalkeeper after just seven minutes of play.

Northern Ireland responded strongly midway through the first half as Isaac Price volleyed home from a corner to level the score.

Germany displayed concerning lethargy throughout the opening period, lacking both creativity and intensity against their determined opponents.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann made two crucial substitutions early in the second half that dramatically changed the game’s momentum.

Maximilian Beier and Nadiem Amiri immediately injected energy into Germany’s attack after coming off the bench.

The substitutes combined for Germany’s second goal when Beier’s run confused goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, allowing Amiri to score.

Wirtz sealed the victory just three minutes later with a perfect free-kick that sailed over the wall and in off the crossbar.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder acknowledged the team’s poor performance against Slovakia while expressing satisfaction with their response.

Nagelsmann stated he understood the fans’ frustration at halftime, recognizing their expectations for better performances from the national team.

Despite the victory, Germany’s performance remained unconvincing against a Northern Ireland side featuring only four top-flight European players.

The win ended Germany’s three-match losing streak and alleviated early concerns about potential World Cup qualification failure.

Gnabry’s early goal had initially settled German nerves after their disappointing result against Slovakia several days earlier.

Germany failed to maintain their intensity after taking the lead, allowing Northern Ireland back into the match through Price’s equalizer.

Amiri expressed his motivation to help correct the team’s poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Wirtz celebrated his magnificent free-kick with visible emotion amid his adaptation to English football with new club Liverpool.

The young midfielder remains optimistic about scoring his first Premier League goal despite his slow start at Anfield.

Germany’s victory provides crucial momentum as they seek to qualify for their first World Cup since the 2018 tournament in Russia. – AFP