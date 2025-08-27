Wolves beat West Ham 3-2 in League Cup with late double from Larsen

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Ham United in the League Cup with a late double from substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian forward entered the match in the 73rd minute and scored twice within two minutes to complete Wolves’ comeback at Molineux Stadium.

Larsen struck in the 82nd and 84th minutes after Lucas Paqueta had headed West Ham into the lead during the 63rd minute.

Rodrigo Gomes had earlier scored Wolves’ first goal of the season two minutes before halftime when Hwang Hee-chan’s penalty rebounded off the post.

Tomas Soucek headed an equaliser for West Ham in the 50th minute to level the match before the dramatic conclusion.

The defeat adds pressure on West Ham manager Graham Potter, whose team suffered heavy losses against Chelsea and Sunderland in recent league matches.

In another all-Premier League fixture, Brentford led Bournemouth 2-0 on the South Coast with goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago either side of halftime.

Seven Premier League clubs participated in Tuesday’s matches with significantly changed lineups from their weekend league fixtures. – Reuters