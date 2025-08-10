Wrexham’s Championship return ends in late Southampton heartbreak

WREXHAM’s long-awaited return to the Championship ended in dramatic late disappointment as Southampton scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 victory.

The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, had led through Josh Windass’ first-half penalty at St Mary’s Stadium.

Windass came close to doubling the advantage when he struck the crossbar, but Phil Parkinson’s side couldn’t hold on against their Premier League-relegated opponents.

New Southampton manager Will Still made the decisive move by introducing Ryan Manning as a second-half substitute.

The Irish defender delivered a stunning 90th-minute free-kick before providing the assist for Jack Stephens’ 96th-minute winner.

“I think when we reflect, it’s a very proud day for the club playing at this level and there was a lot of positives for us,“ said Wrexham boss Parkinson.

Southampton boss Still described the comeback as “crazy”, adding: “Good to show a bit of grit and determination.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Bristol City in Ruben Selles’ first match in charge.

Scott Twine scored twice for the Robins alongside goals from Ross McCrorie and Anis Mehmeti.

Ryan Mason began his West Brom reign with a 1-0 win over Blackburn thanks to Isaac Price’s early strike.

Millwall stunned promotion favourites Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road through Macaulay Langstaff’s late winner.

Dael Fry’s rare goal gave Middlesbrough a 1-0 victory over Swansea in Rob Edwards’ first game as manager.

Portsmouth edged Oxford 1-0 through Adrian Segecic’s debut goal, while Stoke scored twice in stoppage time to beat Derby 3-1.

Birmingham City, part-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, drew 1-1 with Ipswich after conceding a controversial late penalty.

The Championship’s opening weekend also saw Coventry and Hull play out a goalless draw, with QPR and Preston sharing the points in a 1-1 stalemate. – AFP