Wushu delivers Melaka ‘s first gold medal at SUKMA 2024

MELAKA wushu athlete Bryan Ti Kai Jie’s agile and neat movements in the men’s nanquan event enabled him to carve a name in the history of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2024 after winning the first gold medal of the 21st edition championship today.

It is also Melaka’s first gold at the biennial sports games.

In the final which took place at the SSC Wushu Hall, Petra Jaya here, the 20-year-old athlete collected the highest score of 9,600 to overcome 16 other challengers.

The silver medal went to Foo Mun Fei of Perak while the home athlete Fung Tai Leong had to settle for bronze after both shared 9,560 points.

Wushu, a sport that combines elements of martial arts and aesthetics movements offered a total of 28 gold medals over three days of competition starting today.

SUKMA 2024, held across nine divisions of Sarawak, saw 37 types of sports contested involving 488 events consisting of 236 men’s events, 217 (women’s) and another 35 mixed men’s and women’s events, besides gathering 12,619 athletes and officials.

SUKMA, which was introduced in 1986, had been organised in Sarawak twice, in 1990 and 2016.

Follow the comprehensive coverage through the special website sukma.bernama.com which presents news related to the current development of the state contingents and achievements as well as interesting stories about athletes in the biennial sports games.

The bilingual website will also display the latest results in addition to photo galleries, videos, medal collection charts and interesting facts of the SUKMA organisation which enters its 21st edition.