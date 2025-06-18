WYDAD Casablanca coach Amine Benhachem has promised that his team will compete with Manchester City in their opening game at the Club World Cup despite being rank outsiders for the meeting with Pep Guardiola's side.

“It is going to be a difficult match, let’s not kid ourselves -- Manchester City, enough said,“ Benhachem told reporters on the eve of Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia.

“This is going to be hard, but we have our chances. We have our way of playing and we can at least compete.”

Wydad are one of the giants of North African football and qualified for FIFA's new competition as a recent winner of the CAF Champions League.

However, they had a disappointing season in Morocco, finishing third in their domestic league.

That performance led to them parting company with South Africa-born coach Rulani Mokwena, with Benhachem replacing him on the bench.

“We want to make it hard for them. The intensity will be there and we do have our own ambitions,“ he added of the game at Lincoln Financial Field against the 2023 UEFA Champions League winners.

Wydad will also face Italian giants Juventus and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in Group G, with the top two advancing to the last 16.

“The central part is that any opponent we face will not be comfortable. We are ready and we have surprises for our opponents,“ Benhachem said.