Yew Sin-Ee Yi stun Aaron-Wooi Yik in Japan Open upset

MALAYSIA’s professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi pulled off a stunning upset at the Japan Open 2025, eliminating former world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in straight games. The unseeded duo secured a dominant 21-15, 21-15 victory in just 30 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The win marked a significant turnaround for Yew Sin-Ee Yi, who had lost their last three encounters against the reigning Badminton Asia Championships winners. Their aggressive play and sharp net control left the world No. 2 pair struggling to find rhythm.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi now await the winners of the match between Japan’s Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hiroki Okamura and American pair Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith in the second round.

In another Malaysian clash, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun overcame a tough first set to defeat Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King 30-28, 21-12. The sixth seeds will next face China’s Huang Di-Liu Yang, who earlier defeated Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah started their campaign strongly, cruising past Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva 21-16, 21-14. The third seeds will meet Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei Chan-Hung En-Tzu in the next round.