Young Malaysian athletes face burnout and mental health struggles

THE sweet scent of coffee at Bike And Bean café near the Youth and Sports Ministry masks the bitter reality faced by former cycling star Mohamad Firdaus Mohd Zonis.

Once a rising star in Malaysian track cycling, Firdaus claimed bronze at the 2014 World Junior Track Cycling Championships, becoming the nation’s first podium finisher in the men’s 1km time trial since 2008.

His junior national record for the 200m sprint still stands today, a silent reminder of his past dominance on the track.

Behind the medals and applause, Firdaus battled physical exhaustion, mental strain, and persistent injuries that slowly drained his passion for the sport.

“Moving up to senior level, the training got heavier. I felt I wasn’t good enough even though I gave my best,“ said Firdaus.

A career-ending L4 and L5 slipped disc diagnosis forced him to abandon his childhood dreams far sooner than expected.

Now running a bicycle repair business, Firdaus has redefined success beyond medals, focusing on personal recovery and helping others.

“I hope there’s more awareness about burnout among young athletes so they know support exists,“ he added.

Former national junior tennis player Wan Abdul Muiz Wan Aziz shares a similar story of early promise turning to pressure.

Ranked sixth nationally at 16, the Kelantan-born athlete faced overwhelming expectations alongside gruelling eight to 10-hour daily training sessions.

“People think kids just enjoy playing, but the pressure from coaches, parents, or even oneself is very heavy,“ Muiz revealed.

The dual demands of academics and elite sport eventually extinguished his love for tennis, compounded by stigma around seeking help.

“Our culture assumes if you can’t take it, you’re weak. Mental health support for young athletes remains limited,“ he said.

These athletes’ experiences highlight the unseen emotional toll behind sporting success, calling for greater understanding of young competitors’ mental wellbeing – Bernama