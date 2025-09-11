Zii Jia’s ex-coach Wong Tat Meng critical after Sydney crash

VETERAN Malaysian badminton coach Wong Tat Meng remains in critical condition at a Sydney hospital following a devastating motorcycle collision that claimed one life and left him fighting for survival.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 3.20pm on Sunday, September 7, when two motorcycles collided on Putty Road in Garland Valley, located about 90 kilometers west of Cessnock in New South Wales.

Emergency responders found one motorcyclist deceased at the scene, while the second rider—a man in his 50s—received immediate medical attention from NSW ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

According to New Straits Times, former Malaysian international Datuk James Selvaraj has confirmed that the 58-year-old Wong, known for his passion for motorcycle riding, is currently receiving intensive care treatment following the severe accident.

The seasoned coach played a pivotal role in guiding independent player Lee Zii Jia to Olympic bronze in men’s singles at the 2024 Paris Games before ending their professional partnership and relocating to Australia to work as a club-level instructor.

Wong coaching relationship with Lee Zii Jia officially concluded in December 2024, with the coach departing at the end of his contract on December 31. Their collaboration, which began in mid-2022, was credited with transforming Lee into a more well-rounded competitor.

Born in 1967, Wong has an extensive coaching career spanning multiple countries, including previous stints with the Badminton Association of Malaysia from 2003-2011 and 2013-2016, as well as coaching positions in Scotland, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.

Before his coaching career, Wong competed as a men’s singles player during the late 1980s and early 1990s. His coaching expertise has been sought after internationally, with successful tenures across various national programs.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the badminton community, with many colleagues and former players expressing concern for the respected coach’s recovery.

NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. The identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not been publicly released pending family notification.