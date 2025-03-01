Zii Jia to miss Malaysia Open 2025 due to injury

MEN’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has withdrawn from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour 2025 season opener, the Malaysia Open, scheduled for next week.

According to a statement posted by Team LZJ in a social media post today, the 26-year-old has not fully recovered from the right ankle ligament injury sustained during the BWF World Tour Finals in December 2024.

“His participation in the India Open and Indonesia Masters, scheduled for January 2025, is also under consideration, pending his full recovery,” the statement read.

The world number six was set to face Taiwan’s Su Li Yang in the opening round of the World Tour Super 1000 tournament at the Axiata Arena.

For the record, Zii Jia suffered an early exit in the tournament last year, losing 21-16, 19-21, 15-21 to China’s Lu Guang Zu.