Zii Jia will not feature in BATC 2024 final

SHAH ALAM: Local badminton fans will miss the opportunity to witness the nation’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia (pix) in action in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Badminton Championships against China today, after the 2021 All England champion fell ill following his match against Japan yesterday.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), through an official Instagram post, informed that Zii Jia had to be rested due to experiencing breathing difficulties caused by sinusitis.

“After yesterday’s match, Lee Zii Jia had breathing difficulties due to his sinus and was not able to fully recover for today’s match. GWS (get well soon) Zii Jia..show your support for our starting lineup,“ said the post.

The national men's team are just a step away from defending their title as they advanced to the BATC final today after defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals at the Setia City Convention Centre here yesterday.

Zii Jia contributed one valuable point in that tie by easily defeating Kenta Nishimoto, 21-18 and 21-15. -Bernama