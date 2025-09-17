4,500 runners join Lotus’s Malaysia’s third charity run

The event raised RM400,000 for the Lotus’s-Pintar Smart Up School Programme, marking another milestone in Lotus’s ongoing commitment to empower under-resourced communities through education.

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) last Sunday hosted the third edition of its Ceria Charity Run 2025 (CCR’25) at Lotus’s Bandar Bukit Puchong, bringing together over 4,500 runners and more than 120 brand partners in support of education.

Annual charity run

Launched in 2023, Lotus’s “Jom Lari, Kutip & Kongsi Ceria” run concept has grown into a much-anticipated annual movement, attracting Malaysians and non-Malaysians of all ages.

The funds will channel directly into sustainable education programmes that enhance academic performance, foster personal growth and improve access to learning resources in underserved schools nationwide. Through initiatives such as the Smart Shopper Plus workshop, which teaches money management, financial literacy and positive shopping habits, Lotus’s and Pintar are already making a meaningful impact on thousands of students. Looking ahead, both organisations aspire to reach 50,000 students across Malaysia in the coming years.

CCR’25 offered three race categories: 15km, 10km and 5km. Along the course, runners received Lotus’s reusable bags filled with goodies, including Lotus’s Tom Yum instant noodles, Lotus’s Caramel Latte sachets, Nax Nax biscuits and Coca-Cola’s Fuze Tea. At the finish line, every participant was rewarded with a CCR’25 medal and a bounty of branded treats worth up to RM350.

Lotus’s Malaysia CEO Saksit Panurach said: “From 3,000 participants in 2023 to over 4,500 runners today, the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run has grown into more than just a community event. With the support of our brand partners, it has become a meaningful movement that combines health, unity and purpose – giving back to education programmes that will shape our youth beyond the classroom.”