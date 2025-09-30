A Mid-Autumn Celebration of Unity and Light at Sunway Velocity Mall

Launch of Festival of Unity Under The Moon

KUALA LUMPUR: This Mid-Autumn, Sunway Velocity Mall presents Moonlit Reverie, an enchanting celebration inspired by the moon’s beauty and the unity it symbolizes. Running from Sept 11 to Oct 6, the mall transforms into a cosmic dreamscape filled with celestial decorations, festive activities, and cultural showcases, bringing families and communities together under the full moon. “Here at Sunway Velocity Mall, we’ve created an atmosphere where tradition and modernity intertwine. Just look around, lanterns glow like constellations, creating a galaxy-like wonderland. It is a reminder that while we live in a modern world of lights and technology, our traditions still guide us, grounding us with meaning and connection.” said Ms. Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager of Sunway Malls Kuala Lumpur.

Galaxy-Inspired Decorations At the Main Atrium, shoppers step into a pastel-toned wonderland where: - Oversized lotus flowers glow with resilience and beauty. - Pastel lanterns in lavender, lemon, and rose float like constellations above. - A golden moon gate and luminous rabbits symbolize reunion and prosperity. - A Milky Way-inspired floor design evokes the cosmic river that connects hearts across distances. - Mooncake marketplaces are also set up at Ippudo, Padini, and Peel Lobby, offering one of KL South’s largest selections with over 30 brands and 14 vendors. CSR Initiative – “One Moon, A Thousand Hearts” Beyond festivities, Sunway Velocity Mall launched a CSR programme with Pusat Jagaan Amal Rumah Indah to bring joy to the elderly through: - Grooming sessions and festive makeovers with APT Hair Salon. - Donation of essential supplies. - Lantern decorations at the home, symbolizing warmth and hope. - Online messages from shoppers, read aloud to the elderly for connection. During the Lantern Parade on Sept 27, every lantern redeemed by shoppers also supported donations to the home—turning a symbolic act into a collective gesture of kindness. Shoppers can redeem exclusive gifts: - Ceramic dish with a minimum spend of RM600 (RM500 for Public Bank Visa Cardmembers). - Glass teapot set with Herbal Farmer Premium Global Tea with RM1,800 spend (RM1,600 for Public Bank Visa). - RM50 Parkson voucher with a minimum spend of RM30 at Sunway Velocity Two and redemption eligibility. Redemptions are available while stocks last at the Peel Entrance, Ground Floor.

Mooncake Highlights The festive marketplace features over 30 brands and 14 vendors, including: - Classic favourites – Yong Sheng, Baker’s Cottage, Joymom’s, Hong Kong Bay, Casahana, Tong Ah. - Premium indulgence – Duria, First Class Durian, Precious Bird’s Nest, Herbal Farmer, Yi Jia Pastry. - Complementary treats – Yu Yan Tea, Fine Star Lanterns, Purple Cane, Dragon-i, AEON MaxValu Prime, Eu Yan Sang. Festival of Unity Under the Moon (Sept 27 - 28) Lantern Parade with 400+ participants, led by a dragon dance from Main Atrium to Velo Garden. Cultural Market at Velo Garden with crafts, food, workshops, and Hanfu experience. Performances including drum shows, Chinese orchestra, and traditional dances. Weekend Workshops & Shows From Sept 11 to Oct 6, weekends at Sunway Velocity Mall will be filled with artistry, culture, and hands-on fun, offering families and friends the perfect way to celebrate togetherness this Mid-Autumn. Shoppers can dive into a variety of creative workshops, from crafting a glowing Galaxy Globe and personalizing DIY Flower Tea by Herbal Farmer, to festive favourites like the Rabbit Lantern Making Workshop, Snow Skin Mooncake Making Workshop, and DIY Fan Painting Workshop that bring tradition to life through play and creativity. Shopper can also catch powerful beats of Drum Performances and the graceful melodies of Chinese Orchestra shows, each performance weaving heritage into the heart of the celebration.