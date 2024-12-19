Triumphing over diabetes in your 60s

SENIOR citizen Shaharuddin Mohamed (pix) was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in his late 50s, just as he was entering retirement. The 62-year-old had been looking forward to enjoying his newfound freedom with golf outings and entrepreneurial ventures.

However, a routine medical check-up revealed a high glucose level shattering his expectations. Initially fearful about his diagnosis, Shaharuddin, fondly referred to as “Abang Shah”, found strength through the support of his wife and friends. Despite the challenges of being diagnosed later in life, he took a proactive approach to managing his condition.

Though being diagnosed with diabetes later in life may seem like an uphill battle, Abang Shah knew that with a proactive mindset, his condition could be managed. Never one to give up easily, he shifted his focus to lifestyle changes, particularly in his diet. This decision marked the start of a transformative journey.

Abang Shah’s story reflects the growing diabetes crisis in Malaysia, where 15.6% of adults have diabetes, with 40% of cases remaining undiagnosed*. These silent epidemic calls for urgent solutions.

Importance of a balanced diet

"Managing diabetes doesn’t have to be daunting. It’s about making informed, mindful food choices and sticking to a balanced eating routine” said IMU University dietitian and professor of nutrition and dietetics Dr Winnie Chee.

“A well-balanced diet not only helps regulate blood glucose but also supports weight management, cholesterol levels and overall health.”

Dr Chee provides some additional nutrition guidance and notes that these small steps can lead to significant health improvements:

- Meals should consist of lean proteins, whole grains, plenty of vegetables and fruits, and low-fat dairy.

- Be mindful of your carbohydrate intake, opting for whole grains.

- Stay hydrated with plain water and minimise sugar-laden drinks and highly processed foods.

- Cook with less oil, reduce animal fats and cut back on sodium and sauces.

In 2022, Abang Shah made dietary changes, but the inconsistency led to unsatisfactory results. His turning point came when a neighbour recommended the Glucerna Lifestyle Change Program (GLCP) by Abbott, a structured intervention focusing on diabetes nutrition, exercise and continuous glucose monitoring.

Need for structured programme, community support

The four-week GLCP taught Abang Shah how to make healthier lifestyle choices which ultimately helped him control his glucose levels and nutrition more effectively. The comprehensive support, ranging from realistic goal setting to nutrition education, eliminated the need for endless online searches for answers.

“Managing diabetes requires consistent effort. Having the support of a loved one motivates me to manage my diabetes effectively. With a supportive ecosystem offering encouragement, knowledge and practical tools, the journey becomes easier,” he said.

Under the guidance of the programme, Abang Shah’s lifestyle changes resulted in remarkable progress – he managed to lower his weight from 82kg to 77kg and brought his glucose level down.

Those improvements have allowed him to maintain better glycaemic control without needing medication. He attributes his success to better eating habits and regular physical activity, emphasising how essential it is to adopt a healthier lifestyle when living with diabetes.

Abang Shah is just one of 200 participants in the GLCP, all of whom draw inspiration from one another. With diabetes affecting one in five people in Malaysia and nutrition literacy remaining low, programs like GLCP are crucial in the fight against this growing health crisis.

Inspiring others to share their journey

Abang Shah's success story mirrors findings from studies showing how structured lifestyle programs can significantly improve diabetes management. Studies reveal that this approach helps participants lose weight and better control their glucose level**.

Many assume that being diagnosed with diabetes later in life poses a major challenge. However, Abang Shah’s experience highlights a critical point: “With the right information, determination to follow a specific nutrition and lifestyle regime, and most importantly, maintaining calmness, one can cope better,” he advises. Now, with the wisdom gained from his journey, he encourages others to take control of their health.

* Institute for Public Health 2024. National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023: Non-communicable Diseases and Healthcare Demand – Key Findings.

** Chee WSS, Gilcharan Singh HK, Hamdy O, et al. Structured lifestyle intervention based on a trans-cultural diabetes specific nutrition algorithm (tDNA) in individuals with Type 2 diabetes: a randomised controlled trial. BMJ Open Diab Res Care 2017;5:e000384. doi:10.1136/ bmjdrc-2016-000384.