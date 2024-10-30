$!Abbott campaign empower diabetic M’sians to take control

JUST ahead of November’s Diabetes Awareness Month, Abbott Laboratories (M) Sdn Bhd (Abbott) announced the launch of its Glucerna #StartsWithYou campaign to encourage Malaysians to take control of their condition and live well. The campaign highlights success stories of Malaysians who participated in a four-week lifestyle intervention program incorporating good nutrition and physical exercise. In promoting these stories and inviting people to share their journey with diabetes management, Abbott – a medical devices and health care company – aims to galvanise people with diabetes to live fuller, healthier lives. “According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), there is an estimated 3.6 million Malaysians – or 15.6% of the adult population – living with diabetes, and there are many more who are unaware of their diabetic state,” says Abbott, adding that uncontrolled diabetes can impact overall health. “It can cause complications like heart disease, nerve or kidney damage. Small lifestyle modifications can make a big impact on diabetes management and overall health.” Abbott’s nutrition medical director in Malaysia Dr Nina Mazera Mohd Said said the prevalence of diabetes remains high in Malaysia, and so it is important to help individuals adopt healthy habits and strategies to manage their condition. “'The Glucerna Lifestyle Change Program has supported many people with diabetes manage their glucose levels through positive lifestyle changes including good nutrition and exercise. Today, we are happy to showcase some success stories to empower more Malaysians with diabetes to build healthy habits.'”

‘Taking control of diabetes starts with you and the support of others’ At the campaign launch on Oct 30, 39-year-old chef Ainaa Munirah Pang shared her journey in achieving her target glucose levels with the help of the (Abbott) Glucerna Lifestyle Change Program (GLCP). Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at the age of 27, Ainaa faced the challenge of adhering to a healthy and consistent regime, especially being surrounded by sweet temptations at her job. The four-week lifestyle intervention programme helped guide her on a path to better health. She received support from like-minded participants who shared common goals, challenges and resources to help manage their diabetes. “'Joining the program was life-changing,” said Ainaa. “It wasn’t just about controlling my glucose level but also about finding a community of support and making small changes that added up to a big difference.” The GLCP, which started in 2021, includes a guide on diabetes management and information on balanced diet, diabetes-specific nutrition formula, exercise and the importance of regular glucose monitoring. Participants also learn how to cope with diabetes burnout and other challenges that can derail their commitment to diabetes care. In addition, they receive support from a group of trained doctors and dietitians, and like-minded participants who share common goals, challenges and resources to help them better manage their condition. More than 200 adults in Malaysia have participated in the programme and have improved their diabetes. Putrajaya Hospital endocrine unit head Dr Zanariah Hussein said: “Most Malaysians living with diabetes have obesity or are overweight, so structured lifestyle interventions, nutritional management and a robust support system can help improve their weight and condition.” “'These comprehensive approaches – which are included in the GLCP – enable adults to take charge of their health, leading to better outcomes and quality of life.” Meanwhile, consultant dietitian Indra Balaratnam said: “While there are many factors in managing diabetes, nutrition remains critical. Individuals with diabetes need to be aware of their eating habits and make informed choices that incorporate a variety of foods in moderation. Whether through meal planning, smart snacking, or cooking at home with natural ingredients, it’s important to follow a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins.”