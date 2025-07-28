Syria announces September date for transitional parliament selection

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities have confirmed that the selection process for a new transitional parliament will take place in mid-September, marking a key step in the country’s post-war political transition.

The announcement follows months of preparation under the interim government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who took power after the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

According to state news agency SANA, the new 210-seat parliament will consist of 140 lawmakers chosen by local electoral bodies and 70 appointed directly by Sharaa.

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, head of the supervisory committee overseeing the process, stated that the elections are expected between September 15 and 20, with guarantees for women’s representation.

The transitional framework was established after Syria’s previous legislature was dissolved and replaced by a temporary constitutional declaration in March.

The declaration grants the new assembly a 36-month renewable mandate, with legislative powers until a permanent constitution is adopted.

Critics, however, have raised concerns over the concentration of power in Sharaa’s hands and the lack of adequate representation for Syria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups.

Security challenges also persist, with periodic violence involving government forces and allied factions casting doubt on the stability of the transition.

The local electoral bodies are set to be formed within three weeks of the decree’s signing, followed by a one-week candidacy period before public debates begin.

The presidency confirmed that Ahmad’s committee presented the final selection plan to Sharaa on Saturday. - AFP