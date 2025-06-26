New Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate ‘to captivate Malaysian tastebuds’

“CADBURY is calling all fans to fall in love with chocolates all over again!” said Cadbury Malaysia today, as it unveiled a richer, creamier and more indulgent recipe for its classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, enhancing the signature taste that fans have loved for generations.
The upgrade also introduced a new King Size 200gm bar and a redesigned chunk shape across the entire range, “delivering a more satisfying chocolate experience in every bite”.
“Crafted with love at the Shah Alam plant by over 250 chocolate-makers, Cadbury Dairy Milk embodies a commitment to quality and innovation,” the company stated yesterday, in front of selected local media representatives at the brand’s only plant in Southeast Asia.
It added that the plant has been certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) since 1994 and adheres to the highest food safety and quality standards.
“Additionally, it embraces sustainable practices through recyclable packaging, renewable energy, and sustainable cocoa sourcing, supported by Mondelez International’s global “Cocoa Life” initiative.
Mondelez International (Malaysia & Singapore) marketing head See Mei Sin said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk has enjoyed a long heritage and brand love in Malaysia for more than 75 years. It has become a huge part in the lives of Malaysians, helping them to share connection, celebrate milestones and create milestones to last. As we continue this journey, we’ve been listening closely to our consumers and evolving with them.
“Today, we are proud to build this continued connection with our fans with the launch of our new and more enriching Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates that are richer and more chocolatey with every bite.”
‘Not just a chocolate bar’
See stated that Cadbury’s “Glass and a Half” spirit is rooted in generosity and the belief in uplifting others in meaningful ways. “This comes to life through initiatives that celebrate everyday kindness, such as ‘For You I Would’ and ‘Cadbury Kuih Raya Dari Hati’. In partnership with MyKasih Foundation, ‘Kuih Raya Dari Hati’ is a bake-for-charity initiative that empowers women from underserved communities with a chance to showcase their skills, earn additional income and support other communities in need during the festive season.
“Since its launch in 2021, the programme has grown into a national movement that blends cultural celebration with social impact. In 2024, it was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for the baking of 150,000 Cadbury chocolate tarts, donated to over 30 welfare homes and underserved communities through Food Aid Foundation. More than just a charitable initiative, it created real income opportunities ahead of the festive season while fostering a strong sense of community.”
The richer and more chocolatey Cadbury Dairy Milk, including the King Size 200gm bar is now available nationwide. “With a renewed recipe and a heartfelt mission to spread joy, Cadbury invites Malaysians to fall in love with chocolate all over again,” said See.
She added that Cadbury Dairy Milk is spreading joy across Malaysia with its Purple Truck, travelling nationwide from July 1 to Aug 31, 2025. “This exciting initiative aims to connect with communities and celebrate the simple pleasures of chocolate through interactive activities, indulgent treats and unforgettable experiences. Malaysians can look forward to sampling the brand’s rich, chocolatey goodness while embracing moments of togetherness at every stop.”
For more information on Cadbury Dairy Milk’s products and activities, check out the company’s Facebook page here.