New Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate ‘to captivate Malaysian tastebuds’

“CADBURY is calling all fans to fall in love with chocolates all over again!” said Cadbury Malaysia today, as it unveiled a richer, creamier and more indulgent recipe for its classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, enhancing the signature taste that fans have loved for generations.

The upgrade also introduced a new King Size 200gm bar and a redesigned chunk shape across the entire range, “delivering a more satisfying chocolate experience in every bite”.

“Crafted with love at the Shah Alam plant by over 250 chocolate-makers, Cadbury Dairy Milk embodies a commitment to quality and innovation,” the company stated yesterday, in front of selected local media representatives at the brand’s only plant in Southeast Asia.

It added that the plant has been certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) since 1994 and adheres to the highest food safety and quality standards.

“Additionally, it embraces sustainable practices through recyclable packaging, renewable energy, and sustainable cocoa sourcing, supported by Mondelez International’s global “Cocoa Life” initiative.

Mondelez International (Malaysia & Singapore) marketing head See Mei Sin said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk has enjoyed a long heritage and brand love in Malaysia for more than 75 years. It has become a huge part in the lives of Malaysians, helping them to share connection, celebrate milestones and create milestones to last. As we continue this journey, we’ve been listening closely to our consumers and evolving with them.

“Today, we are proud to build this continued connection with our fans with the launch of our new and more enriching Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates that are richer and more chocolatey with every bite.”