Charitable Trading: A Global Broker Survey

The e-brokerage sector is expanding rapidly across the world, but how socially engaged are traders within this space? A recent survey explores traders’ involvement in charity initiatives and their attitudes towards socially beneficial projects.

Broad Generational Involvement in Charity

The survey, conducted by OCTA, spanned several countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and South Africa, and surveyed hundreds of traders in total. The majority of participants (up to 95%) fell within three age groups: 26–35, 36–45, and 46–65, each of which had roughly equal representation.

On average, 59% of traders across all countries engaged in some form of charity, with Nigeria leading with 74% of respondents actively involved in socially beneficial projects. A notable regional difference in age-related charity participation emerged: while younger traders (26–35) were the most active in many countries, in Malaysia, the 46–65 age group had a stronger commitment to social causes.

Preferred Activities and Causes

In terms of engagement type, 53% of traders preferred donating money as their primary form of charitable contribution, while volunteer work was the second most popular. Malaysia saw the highest percentage of participants (63%) supporting social causes financially.

When selecting causes to support, around 68% of respondents chose healthcare and education as priorities. Emergency relief initiatives were especially popular among Malaysian and Indonesian traders, likely due to the impact of recent natural events in these regions. In Nigeria and South Africa, popular causes also included women’s empowerment and environmental protection, though education remained the top priority across all countries.

Education as a Key Charity Focus

Education consistently emerged as a leading charitable focus worldwide. In alignment with this, many brokers globally are supporting educational projects that enhance learning opportunities and improve living standards. For example, some projects have focused on providing Nigerian women with tools for small businesses or offering coding bootcamps to help Malaysian youth develop valuable skills for future employment.

Trust and Information Sources

Survey participants reported learning about charity initiatives through multiple channels, including social media (14%), print media, TV, and radio (20%), and word of mouth (11%).

When it comes to trust, 56% of participants placed the most confidence in domestic charity foundations operating locally within their cities or regions. Larger international charities received less support from the trading community, suggesting that many traders prefer to support causes that are closer to home and more directly impactful in their communities.

Social Responsibility in Trading

This survey highlighted that a significant proportion of traders view charity initiatives as key to establishing an active social role. Many choose to contribute through donations and volunteer work, with an emphasis on supporting educational initiatives that foster self-improvement and community growth. Overall, traders demonstrate a notable commitment to social responsibility within the e-brokerage sector, underscoring a sense of community and shared progress in the industry.