$!Charity association gets financial boost from ‘global philanthropic collective’

BANTU Mesra, a charity-based association, recently received a RM20,000 donation from “global philanthropic collective” Delegatus, for the purchase of essential supplies and food for needy families.

The event took place at the Anglican Parish of Christ Church Jinjang, witnessed by over 250 attendees.

The association focuses on various humanitarian efforts, including providing food aid, educational support, healthcare assistance and other essential services to those in need.

Its mission is “to improve the welfare and quality of life for marginalised groups and individuals in Malaysian society through sustainable and compassionate initiatives”. To achieve those, it collaborates with other organisations and individuals/volunteers to host weekly food distribution to the elderly and families.

It donates to the elderly and families every Saturday from 5pm to 6pm at the Anglican Parish Christ Church Jinjang.

Delegatus’ founder Kevin Hutchinson explained that the initiative brings together high-achieving individuals from a spectrum of professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, professionals, celebrities and leaders, all united by a shared dedication to societal betterment.

“With values rooted in integrity, compassion, accountability, and humility, Delegatus channels its efforts into strategic philanthropy and collaborative partnerships, supporting diverse causes such as education, healthcare, environmental conservation and social justice.”