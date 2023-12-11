$!Chinese children’s book galore in KL

PETALING JAYA: The first ever Chinese Children’s Picture Book Exhibition in Malaysia on Nov 18 and 19 at Wisma CL, Bukit Damansara in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 18 and 19. The exhibition opens from 10am to 4pm.

Organised by the Malaysian Public Library Research and Development Centre, the exhibition will feature 164 lively and imaginative picture books from 24 publishers in China for readers aged four to 12.

Event organiser Wong Tuck Cheong said the exhibition is an initiative of the Confucius Institute at SEGi University as part of its mission to promote Chinese culture, language and literature in Malaysia.

“Organising an exhibition that is devoted to the children’s book genre is unique and the first of its kind in Malaysia,” he said yesterday.

“There is an increasing demand of Chinese children’s books in the global market. Many countries and regions are eager to learn about Chinese stories and culture.