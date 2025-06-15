King, Queen wish all fathers ‘Happy Father’s Day’

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today extended their Happy Father’s Day wishes to all fathers.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, His Majesty emphasised the great role of a father in the lives of his family and children.

“A father is not only the backbone of the family, but also a source of strength and guidance in the lives of his children,“ said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation for all the sacrifices, love and guidance that fathers have selflessly given to their families.

“Thank you for all the sacrifices, love and guidance. Although sometimes not expressed in words, the services and love of a father are always embedded in the heart.

“May Allah SWT also always bless my late father, Almarhum Sultan Iskandar dan Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah II,“ said His Majesty.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year to appreciate the role, services and sacrifices of a father who is the protector of the family