Man Utd outcasts could return if transfer moves fail, says Amorim

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ruben Amorim has stated that several outcast players could receive a “new life” at Old Trafford if they fail to secure transfers before the window closes.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have all been training separately from the first-team squad.

Interest in the quartet has stalled due to Manchester United’s valuation demands, with Amorim suggesting they could still feature if they stay beyond the September 1 deadline.

Garnacho has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, while Real Betis are keen on bringing back Antony after his successful loan spell last season.

Interest in Sancho is complicated by the winger’s reported £350,000-a-week wages.

“I know that it’s not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear they want to play in a different club,“ Amorim said on Friday.

“So, we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, I have to try to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future.

“Then the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

“When the window is closed, it’s a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and then a new life. Anything can happen.”

Despite a positive performance, United’s Premier League season began with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was at fault for the only goal, scored by Riccardo Calafiori.

Amorim left out Andre Onana after a hamstring injury meant the Cameroonian missed the majority of pre-season.

Onana is expected to come back into the side for Sunday’s visit to Fulham, but Amorim refused to confirm that change.

“Onana is ready to play like last week, so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper,“ added the Portuguese coach. – AFP