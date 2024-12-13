$!Colour your home with Coway NeoN selection

Coway Malaysia’s first compact water purifier lineup available in a diverse range of colour designs with self-service option

COWAY, the “Best Life Solution Company”, has unveiled its first vibrant range of compact water purifiers that combine functionality with style, and also “empowers Malaysians to express their personal style, adding a splash of colour to their homes while enjoying, clean, purified water at an affordable price”. Available in five colours: “Porcelain White offering a clean, bright look that seamlessly blends into any kitchen; Pebble Gray adding a modern touch with versatile neutral tones; Mint Green bringing a refreshing pop; Peach Pink radiating warmth and vibrancy, making any space feel more welcoming, and for a touch of calm, go for Ciel Blue, which lends a cool, timeless charm that is perfect for any decor”.

Alongside its eye-catching design, Coway NeoN is packed with innovative features crafted to enhance the customer experience – the upgraded Coway Nanotrap Filter guarantees cleaner, safer drinking water, boasting a larger membrane area for enhanced filtration efficacy. This advanced filter effectively removes heavy metals like mercury, lead, iron and aluminium, as well as harmful viruses and bacteria, including norovirus and E. coli.

Additionally, the Coway Plus Inno-Sense Filter eliminates odorous substances, residual chlorine, dissolved pollutants and more, delivering better-tasting water. “Convenience is at the heart of Coway NeoN, featuring one-touch volume and temperature presets for instant access to hot, cold, or ambient water,” says the company. “Users can choose from preset volumes of 250ml or 500ml, or customise the desired volume with the smart My Cup setting, ensuring they get the perfect amount of water at their preferred temperature with a single touch.”

Coway Malaysia CEO Kyle Choi said: “Tailored for those who appreciate both function and flair, Coway NeoN offers a stylish and budget-friendly solution that fits your lifestyle. We believe homes should reflect the personalities of their residents. With Coway NeoN’s vibrant colour options, we are transforming how a water purifier can be a part of that expression, letting Malaysians create a living space that feels uniquely their own.

“Coway NeoN also stands out as an affordable option, making it accessible to all Malaysians from all walks of life. It offers flexible maintenance support, allowing customers to choose between Heart Service, where Coway’s caring personnel provide professional regular on-site maintenance, and Self-Service, perfect for those who prefer privacy or have busy lifestyles. With Coway NeoN, customers can enjoy refreshing, purified water in captivating colours without breaking the bank, combining style and value in every sip.”