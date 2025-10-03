Curating culturally resonant scares

AT the media launch of Nights of Fright 11 (NOF11), creative director Lynton V. Harris explained how the event continues to evolve after more than a decade.

“I am not a horror guy, I am an entertainment guy,” he said, adding that his goal each year is to curate experiences that balance horror with fun.

Rather than relying on repetitive zombie tropes, Harris draws inspiration from cultural trends and regional stories.

This year’s standout is The Blind Box, a haunted maze styled after collectable toy boxes and inspired by the global blind-box craze sweeping through shopping malls. Harris described it as “culturally on point” and something he knew had to be executed immediately before the trend cooled.

“People will find it amusing that they got scared,” he noted, highlighting the balance between fright and playfulness.

Other fresh additions include Fortunes & Freaks, a carnival of cursed tarot cards and freakshow horrors and The Puppetmaker, a Venetian-inspired nightmare of strings and control. Harris emphasised that NOF11 must cater not just to hardcore horror fans but also to casual visitors, those seeking a night of thrills, laughs and Instagram-worthy scares.

Festival of fear experience

Held at Sunway Lagoon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Nov 2 (7.30pm–11.30pm), NOF11 remains Asean’s largest Halloween festival. The event has eight haunted houses, one haunted theatre, three scare zones, 13 thrill rides and live performances. Malaysian actress Nadia Brian also stars as the axe-wielding Pontianaxe in the new Scarytales Theatre feature.

The opening night was packed with eager crowds, with long queues forming early. However, despite its impressive scale, many visitors noted that the event felt noticeably toned down compared to previous years. The scares were present, creepy puppets, cursed shamans, fiery cryogenic labs, but the overall intensity leaned more toward immersive spectacle than sheer terror. For some, this balance worked perfectly, but for seasoned thrill-seekers, it may have lacked the raw fright factor that earlier editions delivered.

Still, the cultural creativity stood out. Karak: The Kampong Killers tapped into Malaysia’s most viral urban legend, while Tiki Terror transformed the park’s outdoor trails into a cursed jungle journey. Brand partnerships also added playful twists, from Libresse’s haunted Hantu Kum Kum ship to Poh Kong’s villain-hitting ritual.