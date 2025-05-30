D Asia Travels opens Indian branch, explores new Vietnam destination

IN a move aimed at enhancing travel convenience for travellers worldwide, travel agency D Asia Travel Sdn Bhd has established its branch office Asian Trails Pvt Ltd (Asian Trails India) in Alappuzha, Kerala.
Its manager Mohd Arshad said this expansion enables seamless booking of ground packages across India, eliminating intermediaries and simplifying the travel process. Asian Trails India focuses on India inbound tour and holiday packages, including Kerala package and Coimbatore Isha temple trip, Kerala honeymoon package for couples, Ooty Kodaikanal trip, Mumbai Shirdi Package, Shimla Manali packages and honeymoon, Kashmir honeymoon packages, Golden Triangle India (Delhi,Agra and Jaipur) and Leh Ladakh trip.
The agency conducts thorough inspections of hotels to ensure cleanliness, addresses concerns regarding driver behaviour, and offers customised itineraries that cover more destinations than standard packages.
“D Asia Travel has been providing services to our clients for the past 14 years. Customers can book directly through Asian Trails India's website or contact us via email or WhatsApp for exclusive deals, including special packages for Muslim travellers. By eliminating the hassle of planning, the agency provides peace of mind with dedicated support throughout the journey, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience,” Arshad said.
Kerala’s five-day four-night package starts from RM1,299 per pax. Newlyweds who want to celebrate their honeymoon in Kerala would get a special rate RM2,799 for each couple for five days and four nights.
New destination: Phu Quoc, Vietnam
D Asia Travels has added Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, as part of its featured destinations. Nestled in the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc is a breathtaking blend of white sandy beaches, luxury resorts and unspoiled natural beauty. It is ideal for honeymooners, beach lovers and adventure seekers alike. From snorkelling in turquoise waters to chasing sunsets at Long Beach and exploring pepper farms or waterfalls, this island is Vietnam’s rising star.
With visa-free access for many countries and an increasing number of direct flights, Phu Quoc is more accessible than ever. And now, with D Asia Travels’ expertise, travellers can explore Phu Quoc with carefully curated itineraries, licensed tour guides and full-service support.
D Asia Travels Year-End Promo 2025
The agency offers promotional rates for European tours, highlighting vibrant cities, rich historical landmarks and scenic beauty.
Also available are Bali honeymoon packages, featuring luxurious villa stays and high-end hotel options for couples seeking romantic getaways.
Highlights:
● Honeymoon packages: Romantic escapes to Bali, Maldives, Krabi, Phuket, Kashmir and Kerala.
● Muslim-friendly tours: Itineraries for destinations such as Kerala, the Golden Triangle of India, Shimla-Manali and Kashmir.
● International tours: Packages to Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Europe.
● Kerala honeymoon package: Starting at RM2,499 per couple for a five-day, four-night itinerary covering Cochin, Munnar and Alleppey.
● Bali package: Prices start at RM999 per person, with private villa options for couples at RM2,999.
● Maldives honeymoon package: Four days, three nights, starting at RM3,999 per couple.
● Kashmir honeymoon package: Six days, five nights, from RM2,990 per couple, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar.
● Golden Triangle Tour, India: Five days, four nights, from RM1,560 per person.
● Sri Lanka package: Six days, five nights, starting at RM1,880 per person.
● Vietnam package: Five days, four nights in Danang, from RM1,780 for groups of four or more.
● Turkey Classical Tour: Seven days, six nights covering Istanbul, Pamukkale, Cappadocia and more, starting at RM4,599 for groups of four or more.
● Medan Lake Toba Package: 4 Days, 3 Nights from RM980 per person.
For more information, visit our website:
● Malaysia HQ: www.dasiatravels.com
● Indonesia Tours and Holiday Packages: www.asiamedan.com
● India Tour and Holiday Packages: www.asiantrailsindia.com