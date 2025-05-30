D Asia Travels opens Indian branch, explores new Vietnam destination

IN a move aimed at enhancing travel convenience for travellers worldwide, travel agency D Asia Travel Sdn Bhd has established its branch office Asian Trails Pvt Ltd (Asian Trails India) in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Its manager Mohd Arshad said this expansion enables seamless booking of ground packages across India, eliminating intermediaries and simplifying the travel process. Asian Trails India focuses on India inbound tour and holiday packages, including Kerala package and Coimbatore Isha temple trip, Kerala honeymoon package for couples, Ooty Kodaikanal trip, Mumbai Shirdi Package , Shimla Manali packages and honeymoon, Kashmir honeymoon packages , Golden Triangle India (Delhi,Agra and Jaipur) and Leh Ladakh trip .

The agency conducts thorough inspections of hotels to ensure cleanliness, addresses concerns regarding driver behaviour, and offers customised itineraries that cover more destinations than standard packages.

“D Asia Travel has been providing services to our clients for the past 14 years. Customers can book directly through Asian Trails India's website or contact us via email or WhatsApp for exclusive deals, including special packages for Muslim travellers. By eliminating the hassle of planning, the agency provides peace of mind with dedicated support throughout the journey, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience,” Arshad said.

Kerala’s five-day four-night package starts from RM1,299 per pax. Newlyweds who want to celebrate their honeymoon in Kerala would get a special rate RM2,799 for each couple for five days and four nights.