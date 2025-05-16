IN the wake of the devastating fire tragedy that ravaged Putra Heights residential area on April 1, Da Ma Cai stepped forward with a heartfelt contribution to aid the victims on their road to recovery.
Brand-new foldable mattresses, grocery shopping vouchers and power banks were donated to 25 badly affected families following close coordination with the Topaz Putra Heights Residents Association.
Da Ma Cai staff volunteers personally presented the aid to the victims, and hosted a simple luncheon in a show of compassion and solidarity.
The session provided an opportunity for connection, healing, and community support for the victims over a month since the blaze.
It was an emotional recollection as they shared gut-wrenching accounts of their experiences — from witnessing loved ones suffer life-threatening burns as they escaped the blaze, to the helplessness of watching their homes reduced to ashes in minutes.
One survivor, 78 year-old John Loo described the horror of family members’ skin melting off as they fled the explosion, while another, Wong Luh Yin recalled the unimaginable grief of losing not just their property, but the sense of security they once had.
“This terrifying tragedy that the victims had faced, has left an indelible mark, and we hope our small contribution can bring some relief and comfort during this challenging time,“ said Da Ma Cai marketing communications manager, Veron Ng.
“We remain committed to standing by our communities in times of crisis.”