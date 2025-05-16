IN the wake of the devastating fire tragedy that ravaged Putra Heights residential area on April 1, Da Ma Cai stepped forward with a heartfelt contribution to aid the victims on their road to recovery.

Brand-new foldable mattresses, grocery shopping vouchers and power banks were donated to 25 badly affected families following close coordination with the Topaz Putra Heights Residents Association.

Da Ma Cai staff volunteers personally presented the aid to the victims, and hosted a simple luncheon in a show of compassion and solidarity.

The session provided an opportunity for connection, healing, and community support for the victims over a month since the blaze.