DigiPen The One Academy offers computer science and game development workshops

BY popular demand, DigiPen The One Academy is bringing back its computer science and game development workshop for eager learners who are passionate about games and interested in learning how to create them.

The workshops are slated to begin in January 2025 and the three-week series of five-day workshops is open to SPM, UEC, and IGCSE fresh graduates (Year 10 - 12), as well as upper secondary school students (Form 4 - 6).

The three curated workshops will focus on 2D or 3D Game Development in Unity, Narrative Design with RPG Maker, and Core Programming Skills Using C#.

Currently recognized as the world No. 1 Creative School by The Rookies International in 2024, The One Academy partners with DigiPen Institute of Technology, the top-tier game development school in the US, to meet the latest demand in game development.

These workshops were designed by the DigiPen USA team who trained DigiPen The One Academy’s educators to provide top-tier learning experiences.

At the pre-launch event in November, Charissa Ong, Production Manager at PlayStation Studios Malaysia, delivered a talk offering insights into the gaming industry’s current landscape and future trajectory for those interested in gaming.

In addition to her role at PlayStation, where she leads and manages a team of designers in Malaysia, Charissa brings a diverse background in education, mentoring, consulting, and venture building across industries such as generative AI, fintech, medtech, and e-commerce.

Unity is a powerful game engine that professional developers have long used to bring their projects to life, powering hit games like Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Pokémon Go. The 2D and 3D Game Development in Unity Workshop provides participants with an in-depth introduction to Unity, guiding them through the entire game design and development process.

It includes hands-on instruction to help them transition from creating 2D games to 3D games. By the end of the course, participants will have the skills to design and iterate their own game, which they can continue to develop and refine at home.

In the ‘Narrative Design with RPG Maker’ Workshop, participants will learn how to create unique regions and characters while crafting engaging quests and storylines. Instructors will guide them through building compelling narratives from start to finish – a skill that extends beyond game design. By the end of the workshop, participants will have the ability to design, write, and create their own immersive worlds, questlines, and captivating stories.

Programming can be a lifelong passion or profession, offering endless possibilities for learning and creativity. The ‘Core Programming Skills Using C#’ Workshop offers an advanced approach to foundational programming principles using the C# language in visual studio code. By the end of the course, participants will be equipped to write complete and well-documented programs with versatile real-world applications.

These workshops not only equip participants with technical expertise in game development, narrative design, and programming but also foster creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills essential for the innovators of tomorrow. By blending industry-relevant knowledge with hands-on experience, DigiPen The One Academy is paving the way for a new generation of creators who will shape the future of gaming and technology.

The programmes offered at DigiPen The One Academy are the Diploma in Computer Science and the Diploma in Game Design. Through coding, data analysis, robotics, and other tech-focused disciplines, students will not only learn to solve real-world problems but also stimulate economic growth and drive technological advancements.

These programmes are fully managed and taught by professional instructors from DigiPen’s international campuses and mirroring their syllabus, ensuring students are closely guided by experts with extensive experience in applied team projects.

For more information on the workshops or to know about DigiPen The One Academy’s programmes, visit www.digipen.toa.edu.my, or contact 012-551 0946 (Erica) or email your enquiries to info.digipen@toa.edu.my.