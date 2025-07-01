$!‘An Abundant New Year’ wish to all from Eu Yan Sang

TRADITIONAL Chinese medicine company Eu Yan Sang (EYS), established in 1879, has launched the theme of “An Abundant New Year” to mark the arrival of 2025, the year of the Snake.

Its senior managing director Eric Chiu said grains are our most essential food – An Abundant New Year is the company’s wish to lead a happy and fulfilling life. “The prerequisites for good harvest include: good and stable weather as well as the people living in peace and prosperity.

“Contentment in life and in spirit is important – when more people achieve this, we are able to build a harmonious and prosperous society where people enjoy what they do day in, day out. I wish all industries a better year ahead, and for all of us to lead a content life in 2025,” he said during the launching ceremony, recently.

Leaping into the 145th year since its foundation, EYS prides itself as “trusted and favoured by global consumers with excellent quality and service – which stood, and still stands, the test of time to stay true to the original aspiration to run the company with the motto of ‘Caring for Mankind’,” said Chiu.

“Business aside, EYS takes initiative in promoting Chinese traditional culture and values, which are aptly summed up in the slogan of ‘Gratitude Comes from a Sincere Heart’.”

A 2025 charity video clip produced by EYS, themed “Courtesy”, portrays “an essential value when we are getting along with people and juggling with different matters”.