$!‘An Abundant New Year’ wish to all from Eu Yan Sang

TRADITIONAL Chinese medicine company Eu Yan Sang (EYS), established in 1879, has launched the theme of “An Abundant New Year” to mark the arrival of 2025, the year of the Snake.
Its senior managing director Eric Chiu said grains are our most essential food – An Abundant New Year is the company’s wish to lead a happy and fulfilling life. “The prerequisites for good harvest include: good and stable weather as well as the people living in peace and prosperity.
“Contentment in life and in spirit is important – when more people achieve this, we are able to build a harmonious and prosperous society where people enjoy what they do day in, day out. I wish all industries a better year ahead, and for all of us to lead a content life in 2025,” he said during the launching ceremony, recently.
Leaping into the 145th year since its foundation, EYS prides itself as “trusted and favoured by global consumers with excellent quality and service – which stood, and still stands, the test of time to stay true to the original aspiration to run the company with the motto of ‘Caring for Mankind’,” said Chiu.
“Business aside, EYS takes initiative in promoting Chinese traditional culture and values, which are aptly summed up in the slogan of ‘Gratitude Comes from a Sincere Heart’.”
A 2025 charity video clip produced by EYS, themed “Courtesy”, portrays “an essential value when we are getting along with people and juggling with different matters”.
“To build a harmonious society, courtesy is crucial for people from various cultural backgrounds to mingle and interact with each other. Thanks to the million-strong membership and years-long caring interaction with customers, EYS staff members are always in the know of what customers need and are looking for. This is the solid foundation that EYS built to produce culturally-rich and high-quality products. This is not to mention that EYS hampers often top the shoppers’ to-buy list,” said Chiu.
“Products aside, EYS always strives to achieve breakthroughs in packaging design. In 2025, EYS will work with Canton Court, Pavilion KL to offer Prestige gourmet vouchers and cash vouchers with the Prestige hamper series as a form of appreciation for customers.”
He also pointed out that Canton Court offers ample space and private rooms to valuable and happy diners, who enjoy the dishes prepared by Cantonese cuisine master chefs with many years of experiences under their belts.
He said while introducing new ways for customers to enjoy gifts with their loved ones, EYS is still playing a proactive role in charitable causes as it always does. In 2025, the beneficiary of EYS Bucket of Gold charity campaign is Yayasan Sunbeams Home.
The charity organisation, which was set up in 1995, is currently home to 181 children of single-parent families and those who experienced abuse. It not only provides three meals a day to the children but also allows them to take up technical and vocational education, in the hope of enabling them to build an independent and better future for themselves.
Chiu said Yayasan Sunbeams Home calls for fellow Malaysians to help raise funds for the centre’s daily operational expenses. “With every purchase of a Bucket of Gold at any EYS outlet from today until February 12, EYS will donate a portion of the funds to the home. Donors can also contribute by inserting banknotes or cheques into the donation box at any EYS outlet. For more details, please visit www.euyansang.com.my .”