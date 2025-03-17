SURIA KLCC, the city’s iconic experiential shopping destination, invites visitors to immerse themselves in a spectacular Moroccan-inspired Hari Raya celebration. With Hari Raya falling on March 31 and April 1, Suria KLCC ushers in the festivities with a month-long celebration from March 7 to April 13, 2025. The Centre Court takes on a regal atmosphere in royal blue and gleaming gold, featuring an exquisite enclosed dome adorned with breathtaking interactive projections. Moroccan lanterns cast intricate patterns of light, while traditional grand arches evoke the splendour of palatial courtyards. At the Esplanade KLCC, grand Moorish arches stand tall, enhanced by interactive lighting. This offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the art of Raya-inspired creativity in a special line-up of workshops. The enchanting melodies of Morocco and the rich rhythms of Malay traditional music will fill the air through a series of Traditional Raya Tunes performances, featuring the Arabic Oud Guitar and Moroccan drums. Shoppers can experience these performances at the Centre Court on March 30, and on the second day of Hari Raya (April 1).

Adding to the ambience, A Raya Dance Spectacle will bring the Centre Court to life with captivating Moroccan-themed performances. Dancers in resplendent Moroccan costumes will weave a mesmerising display of culture, elegance, and tradition for all. Catch the performances on March 23 and 29, as well as on the first day of Hari Raya (March 31). Visitors have the chance to immerse themselves in the art of Raya-inspired creativity in a special line-up of workshops. The Raya Coaster Workshop invites shoppers to craft colourful mosaic cup coasters to bring home as keepsakes, while the Raya Floral Workshop offers a chance to create exquisite floral centrepieces for the festive celebration. Adding to the joy of Syawal is the ‘Pesta Meriah Lain Macam Astro’, happening at Suria KLCC on March 15 and 16 at Centre Court, Concourse Level, from 3pm to 6pm. Visitors can look forward to a variety of exciting activities alongside special celebrity guests from Astro’s Raya 2025 lineup, including Wani Kayrie, Dinda Dania, Miss Alvy, Hael Husaini, Zizan Razak, Nadeera Zaini, Raes Ariffin, Bulan Asyraff, Shazreen Shaharum, Ramlah Ram, Asfan, and Keka.

Suria KLCC makes festive shopping even more rewarding with exclusive perks. Shoppers who spend RM2,500 and above in two receipts at any specialty stores will receive RM100 in e-Vouchers and a set of Suria KLCC Raya Packets. Those who spend RM10,000 and above get RM300 in e-Vouchers, a set of Suria KLCC Raya Packets, and a luxurious packet holder. What’s more, shoppers who purchase RM1,000 in Suria KLCC Shopping e-Vouchers will receive an extra RM100 e-Voucher. This special offer is limited to the first 50 shoppers, with one redemption per shopper. Suria KLCC continues its long-standing commitment to giving back through its Mental Health Awareness Programme. Shoppers who purchase the Suria Ribbon Pin for RM10 gain access to a special Hari Raya Coaster-making Workshop. All proceeds will be donated to an NGO dedicated to supporting mental health. “This Raya, we are honoured to present a celebration that not only dazzles with beauty but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the values of unity, generosity, and joy. We invite all to come together in this season of reflection and renewal, and to embrace the essence of the festivities,” said Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd CEO Francis Tan.

Alamanda Shopping Centre Running from March 7 to April 6, the Hari Raya celebration at Alamanda Putrajaya, too, embraces a royal blue and gold Moroccan-inspired theme with grand arches at the Centre Court, blending tradition with modern aesthetics. Weekends from March 15 to 23 will feature vibrant Zapin and Colourful Arabic Dance performances, with festive music enhancing the lively atmosphere. VIKids will have the chance to participate in a fun Moroccan Glass Painting activity on Saturdays and Sundays from 15 to 23 March. Alamanda elevates the festive shopping experience with exclusive rewards. Shoppers who spend RM700 in two receipts at any specialty stores will receive a set of Raya packets and a glass cookie jar. Those spending RM1,500 and above will enjoy the same rewards, plus a RM50 Alamanda Shopping e-Voucher. A CSR initiative will see children from YAYAKEM orphanage invited to Alamanda on 20 March, where they will enjoy shopping for “Baju Raya,” festive performances, “Duit Raya” distribution, and a “Buka Puasa” meal with the media. Throughout Alamanda’s Hari Raya campaign, Green Ribbon Pins are available for RM10 each as part of the Suria KLCC Group’s mental health awareness initiative. Proceeds from the sales are donated to NGOs supporting mental health causes.

Mesra Mall Over at Mesra Mall in Kemaman, Terengganu, the Hari Raya campaign runs from March 7 to April 8. This mall also brings the warmth of the season to life with a grand Moroccan-inspired setting in royal blue and gold. The celebration is filled with cultural performances and engaging workshops. Performances at the Centre Court will feature traditional Gamelan music and dance on selected dates in March, enriching the festive atmosphere. Visitors can also take part in creative workshops such as ketupat weaving (March 14), Raya lantern crafting (March 21), and Jawi calligraphy (March 14 and 21). A Costume Contest on March 22 invites participants to don their best gold and blue traditional attire, celebrating the elegance of Raya fashion. Shoppers can also enjoy the “Break-Fast in the Garden” experience at the Courtyard, where they can ‘berbuka puasa’ in a garden picnic setting upon minimum purchase of two F&N canned drinks in one receipt at the Food Court.