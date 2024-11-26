PETALING JAYA: Management and Science University (MSU), through the School of Hospitality & Creative Arts (SHCA) recently organised “Modest Selangor Runway 2024 -Championing Heritage & Cultural Appreciation”, an initiative to empower and celebrate the creativity of fashion design students in expressing their own creative arts for the public.

This is held in conjunction with MSU Fashion Week 2024 which took place from November 18 to November 21.

Among other activities that were held were a fashion exhibition themed Contemporary Ancestry, MSU UP: Upcycle Project- Designing for Circularity Project, A World Of Issey Miyake’s 3d Modelling And Design, Print and Preserve: Cold Wax Batik by Desa Alam Batik, Eco-Print Workshop by Ghomah Batik and others.

In addition to the MSU x UEDA Gakuen Fashion Show 2024 collection (10 designs), the fashion show also featured a menswear collection (12 designs), a womenswear collection with the theme of Championing Heritage & Culture Appreciation (17 designs), as well as a hijab collection (10 designs) designed by MSU alumni.