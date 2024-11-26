PETALING JAYA: Management and Science University (MSU), through the School of Hospitality & Creative Arts (SHCA) recently organised “Modest Selangor Runway 2024 -Championing Heritage & Cultural Appreciation”, an initiative to empower and celebrate the creativity of fashion design students in expressing their own creative arts for the public.
This is held in conjunction with MSU Fashion Week 2024 which took place from November 18 to November 21.
Among other activities that were held were a fashion exhibition themed Contemporary Ancestry, MSU UP: Upcycle Project- Designing for Circularity Project, A World Of Issey Miyake’s 3d Modelling And Design, Print and Preserve: Cold Wax Batik by Desa Alam Batik, Eco-Print Workshop by Ghomah Batik and others.
In addition to the MSU x UEDA Gakuen Fashion Show 2024 collection (10 designs), the fashion show also featured a menswear collection (12 designs), a womenswear collection with the theme of Championing Heritage & Culture Appreciation (17 designs), as well as a hijab collection (10 designs) designed by MSU alumni.
The programme's launch was witnessed by MSU President, Professor Tan Sri Dato' Wira Dr. Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, President of the UEDA College of Fashion, Hitoshi Tajima, MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, Dean of SHCA Azizul Jamaludin, MSU senior management, and industry partners.
The strategic partnership between MSU and UEDA College of Fashion has seen MSU Fashion Design students gain international exposure through learning experiences, runway shows and commercials.
Recently, 9 MSU students gained international exposure when they participated in the Guliacarla Cecchi International Competition Tenth Edition, organized by the Premio Guliacarla Cecchi in Florence, Italy on November 13, where two students made it to the final 10 best participants. They are Arina Zahiralmas with a collection inspired by Animal Abuse and Indah Sharas Wati with a collection inspired by Harimau Malaya.
Since 2018, UEDA College of Fashion has given MSU students opportunities to showcase their designs at the Uedagakuen Collection fashion show and exhibition in Osaka, Japan. Additionally, MSU students' designs have been chosen to be featured in the prestigious Malaysia Fashion Week thanks to the partnership between MSU and TreasuKURA.