Four lucky winners share RM28.6m Toto jackpot over the weekend

Four lucky winners from four states nationwide won RM28.6 million worth of Toto jackpots after taking part in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 and Power Toto 6/55 on Saturday (Oct 12) and Sunday (Oct 13).

Three winners from Penang, Johor and Melaka shared the RM23.9 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Saturday.

The winners from Johor and Penang purchased a System Play and standard ticket respectively and won a the bigger portion, totaling RM11,035,121.25 each while the winner from Melaka took home RM1,839,186.85 after buying an i-System ticket.

One of the winners, a 65-year-old housewife from Penang, said she won after entering the winning numbers 5088 and 2323 after attending her uncle’s funeral a few months ago, not giving up on the number combination.

The winner said she has not had any plans for the newfound wealth but she would deposit the winnings into a fixed deposit for now.

“I was the only person who still bet on the numbers persistently even after my late uncle’s funeral which was held few months ago, it must be a farewell gift from my beloved uncle.

“I bought a System 7 ticket because I combined all the numbers I got from columbarium, hearse and paper house for the deceased,” she said.

She also won RM1,680 from her System 7 ticket as a System Play bonus.

Meanwhile, another winner from Johor, a 66-year-old retiree said his pair of winning numbers 1777 and 2323 derived from his house number and his favourite number.

“I bet regularly and I would spend RM50 per draw to bet on my favourite numbers.

“I have decided to give my children RM1 million each to share my joy and I will be enjoying life with my wife with the rest of the winnings,” he said.

On Sunday, a 49-year-old finance manager from Selangor won the RM4,688,691.00 Power Toto 6/55 Jackpot by betting on a Lucky Pick ticket with the winning numbers 4, 5, 13, 18, 26 and 35.

“I only started to play the Lotto games during the Covid-19 pandemic and I always buy 8 draws in advance so that I do not have to keep returning to the outlet,” he said.

The winner added that he would use the winnings to pay off his debts and save for his son’s future use.