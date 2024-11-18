Gamuda Land and Taylor’s Education Group Join Forces to Bring Affordable Private Education in Gamuda’s Townships

GAMUDA GARDENS: Gamuda Land and Taylor’s Education Group are joining hands in an effort to make private primary and secondary education more affordable and accessible to families within and surrounding its townships. This strategic partnership aims to establish affordable international schools within Gamuda Land’s thriving townships, offering a holistic educational experience at an accessible price point.

As the demand for private education in Malaysia grows, many parents face barriers, including affordability, proximity to reputable schools, and access to facilities that support a well-rounded learning experience. Recognising these challenges, both organisations are working closely to create an educational model that removes such obstacles and supports families with affordable, private schooling within Gamuda Land’s townships namely Gamuda Gardens and Gamuda Cove.

The first school under this collaboration is set to launch in Gamuda Gardens, followed by plans for a second school in Gamuda Cove. Designed to follow international standards, the school will emphasise a balanced approach to academics, sports, arts, and character development, ensuring students are well-equipped to thrive in an interconnected world. Students will also have access to Gamuda Gardens’ extensive community facilities, including an Olympic-length swimming pool, sports courts, lakes and parks, creating an enriching environment that extends beyond the classroom. This approach alleviates significant infrastructure costs that other schools typically bear alone and enables Taylor’s Education Group to offer more competitive pricing, making quality education more attainable for families.