$!‘Gaya Riang Raya’ campaign by Sunway Malls

THE Sunway Malls & Theme Parks is ushering in the Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their “Gaya Riang Raya” campaign, which is a modern take on a timeless celebration at five of their malls.

The campaign was launched on March 15 at the Sunway Putra Mall in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, in a colourful and vibrant Middle Eastern-North African souk marketplace setting in the mall’s main concourse. It will last until April 18.

Shoppers can find the same vibrancy and participate in a variety of cultural and fun activities in other Sunway Malls. Each mall offers its own unique interactive experiences, ensuring that every visit is filled with memorable moments: Sunway Pyramid brings a “Gaya” photo booth, where shoppers could capture vibrant snapshots of their time at the mall and take home a printed souvenir. Sunway Velocity Mall features interactive lighting within its main atrium, adding an extra dimension of fun to the shopping experience. At Sunway Putra Mall, visitors could explore a clay exhibition within an experiential tunnel, showcasing handmade clay artworks by Touch of Clay. Sunway Big Box Retail Park introduces visitors to the “Sensory Gaya Lava Land”, an immersive and autism-friendly experience sure to engage all the senses.

“See artworks by local artists come to life in the malls’ decoration and redemption items, to top-tier facilities, amenities and customer care that turns any ordinary shopping experience into one worth remembering. Not to forget activities and projects centred around community as we enter the Ramadan period,” says the group.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO HC Chan said: “We are paying tribute to life as a kaleidoscope of exhilarating colours and breath-taking adventures. That is essentially what Sunway Mall’s Gaya Riang Raya is all about – a joyous and boisterous festive celebration that we all know and love.”

The line-up of programs and activities in each mall up to April 14 are curated with families in mind, offering a range of experiences for all ages. “From handicraft workshops to eye-catching performances, there are ample opportunities for shoppers to bond with their loved ones and create long lasting memories together.”

Every mall will offer unique redemption items for its shoppers, featuring an exclusive “Gaya Raya” packet set design series by Nas Suha, the talented local Malaysian artist, at all Sunway Malls, as well as personalised canisters and tiffin carriers at Sunway Putra Mall, Getha travel sets at Sunway Pyramid, and other exciting rewards from Sunway Velocity Mall, Sunway Carnival Mall and Sunway Big Box Retail Park too.

“Additionally, Sunway Super App members can earn 30x points for their festive season shopping, adding even more value to their experience at any Sunway mall.

“Buka puasa at Sunway Malls throughout the Ramadan season, with lots of local and international eateries and offers as well as well-kept amenities to make shopping a family-friendly and autism-friendly experience for all.”

Sunway Putra Mall

The main concourse has more than 30 vendors from fashion to snacks and more. Shop and redeem Gaya Raya packet sets as well as personalised canisters and tiffin carriers. The campaign’s top spenders will also be rewarded with a Cosmic cookware set.

Enjoy amazing performances at the main concourse on Saturdays and public holidays at 5pm as well as Raya workshop held at Selera Street, on level 4 (behind Hot & Roll) every Sunday at 11am. Shoppers can buka puasa at one of the many eateries there too.

In support of local talents, spot artist Nas Suha’s unique doodles are around the decor area, as well as master potter Cheah Yeow Seng’s clay artworks displayed in an interactive tunnel on-ground.

Sunway Pyramid

The Orange Concourse has a Gaya photo booth, which is free for shoppers to take pictures and even take home a printed memento.

Shoppers can make their very own mosaic coaster through workshops held on March 17, 24 and 31 at 3pm. On March 30 at 3pm, there will be a LUSH bath bomb making workshop, where shoppers can make their own special version of the signature bath staple.

Special redemption items are also available at the concourse for shoppers who spend a minimum of RM350 (RM250 for Aeon Credit cardholders) within the campaign period, such as Gaya Raya packet set, glass canister set and a Getha travel kit too!

Sunway Velocity Mall

The main atrium on the ground floor is filled with booths and pushcarts where you can get ready for your Hari Raya preparation, from fashionable traditional outfits like MyHijab and AMANK Exclusive, HWC coffee for coffee lovers, accessories from Nana Collections to Montigo bottles and many more. Their line-up of weekend workshops provides a range of experiences for all ages, from ketupat weaving and batik painting to DIY kerosene lamp workshops, plus weekend performances such as gamelan, traditional Malay dances.

Shoppers can also redeem two sets of Gaya Raya packets, Raya gourmet jar set or a Tea Delight basket with HWC coffee set when they shop during the festive season. Shoppers who spend at Sunway Velocity Two and redeem any item will also be entitled to receive an extra RM50 AEON MaxValu Prime cash voucher.

Additionally, the top spenders can stand a chance to walk away with prizes worth up to RM25,000.

Sunway Carnival Mall

Shoppers can visit the “Agrofiesta Aidilfitri”, a collaboration with Federal Agricultural Marketing Agency (FAMA), located at the lower ground to complete their Raya shopping. “Agrofiesta Aildilfitri” houses 19 booths with a variety of assortment cookies, local delicacies, accessories and many more for you to choose from.

Catch Riang activities such as performances and workshops on the weekends and redeem gifts when you shop such as the Gaya Raya packet set, Kaison’s glass jar container, Watsons shower gel as well as an exclusive Redemption of SK Jewellery gold bar only on April 7.

Sunway Big Box & Sunway Citrine Hub

Experience dazzling effects at Sunway Big Box Retail Park’s Souk decor at the main concourse from March 22 to April 22, including a Gaya Lava Land – an autism-friendly sensory interactive game that’s bound to keep kids occupied. Don’t miss out on Raya dance performances daily at 2pm-4pm.

Shop at Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine Hub to redeem a lovely Gaya Raya packet set or a stylish jute bag with artist Nas Suha’s Gaya Riang Raya designs exclusively printed on them.

Shoppers can also grab free dates or Raya Cookies on selected days between March 30 and April 14 at the redemption counter on the ground floor’s main concourse.

Kraftangan Malaysia will be hosting National Craft Festival from March 22 to April 1with the support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, where there is a Craft Village for shoppers to experience and learn traditional handicrafts at Box in Box at the ground floor. Catch various crafts and textiles for display and sale or join the Kraf Competition if you are the creative type.

Sunway Giza Mall

Check out the mall’s decor and bazaar at the centre boulevard on the gound floor, from now until April 20. Shoppers can get their Raya essentials from MBG Fruits or Village Grocers, enjoy iftar at Absolute Thai or even grab dessert at Tealive, Llao,Llao or Baskin Robbins.