GITC MoU with associations to boost TVET graduate placement

THE Government-Industry Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Coordination Body (GITC) signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with 25 associations on Jan 6 at Wisma FMM in Kuala Lumpur.

The event was aimed at strengthening collaboration between industry and the TVET sector, paving the way for increased job placements for TVET graduates.

The MoUs, which were signed by GITC chairman Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai and representatives from various associations across diverse sectors, focus on:

- Industry-led TVET training: Aligning TVET programmes with industry demands to ensure graduates possess the necessary skills and knowledge.

- Enhanced job placement opportunities through work-based learning (WBL): Creating more avenues for TVET graduates to secure employment in their respective fields.

- Skill development initiatives: Implementing programmes to upskill and reskill TVET graduates to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

Spanning across a wide array of sectors, the 25 associations in the MoU are involved in arts, entrepreneurship, hospitality, tourism, ESG, women entrepreneurship, business services, digital IR 4.0, electrical and electronics, halal economy, technology, drone technology, audio engineering, film production, elderly home care and many more, reflecting a comprehensive commitment to fostering inclusivity across diverse industries.

Prior to the signing ceremony between GITC and the 25 partner associations, a briefing was held featuring agencies such as Talent Corp and the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) to explain incentives and support mechanisms available to companies.

Soh said: “This initiative marks a crucial step towards bridging the gap between the industry and the TVET sector. By working together, it is imperative that TVET graduates are given job placements in their respective field of studies. This will not only ensure that companies get talented individuals, it also ensures that graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the workforce.

“Let us all actively participate in this initiative and ensure that our companies provide meaningful internships and job placements for TVET graduates. Together, we can build a skilled and successful workforce.”

GITC CEO Jamil Bakri welcomed all attendees and outlined the key scopes, expectations and responsibilities in the MoU, emphasising the collaborative approach required to achieve successful outcomes.

“The landmark achievement, with the signing of 100 MoUs, signifies a significant step towards fulfilling GITC’s commitment to providing quality TVET education and enhancing graduate employability. Through these partnerships, GITC is able to offer over 3,000 internship and WBL placements across the nation for this year,” he said.

“GITC encourages all TVET institutions to seize this opportunity to collaborate with it and its esteemed industry partners, to explore available placements and submit internship or WBL proposals. Please visit our website at www.gitc.org.my or submit through this form http://bit.ly/3DFsVGf .”

Incorporated in 2022 as a company limited by guarantee, GITC is a collaborative platform established to bridge the gap between the needs of industries and the education provided by TVET institutions in Malaysia. A non-profit private entity comprising 16 representatives from the government, industries and trade union, GITC is tasked to gather information, provide insights for policy considerations, and “champion a dynamic and responsive TVET ecosystem that equips graduates with skills and knowledge demanded by industries”.