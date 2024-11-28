$!Haidilao Malaysia Thanksgiving season surprises await you!

As the festive season approaches, Haidilao Malaysia kicks off the 2024 Thankfulness Season with a culinary celebration centred around its signature hot and flavourful broth.
From Christmas to Chinese New Year, Haidilao Malaysia will be bringing the festive cheer to life with exclusive limited-edition gifts, customised group dining services, and an exciting TikTok Dance Challenge— all designed to infuse every gathering with warmth and joy.
Win a RM10,000 Hotpot Fund! The Haidilao TikTok Dance Challenge Is On Fire!
Recently, TikTok users have been lighting up Haidilao restaurants with energetic dance moves to trending hits, including K-pop tracks. To thank fans worldwide for their enthusiastic support, Haidilao International has launched the special Thankfulness Season TikTok Dance Challenge.
Event Period: Nov 27, 2024 – Feb 10, 2025
How to Participate:
1. Record a singing and dancing video at any Haidilao outlet. The video must be at least 15 seconds long.
2. Post it on TikTok using the official hashtag #HaidilaoDanceParty.
3. Tag and Follow Haidilao’s official TikTok account @haidilao_huoguo.
Each week, Haidilao’s official account will select the creator with the most likes to receive an exclusive Haidilao gift set or a special prize!
At the end of the event, the creator of the top-liked video of global will win a RM10,000 annual Haidilao Hotpot Fund, giving them year-round access to Haidilao Hot Pot at locations worldwide!
Tailored group dining services for year-end gatherings
Haidilao Malaysia now offers customisable group dining services, perfect for company dinners, family reunions, or friends’ get-togethers, accommodating a wide range of budgets and taste preferences.
Simply pre-book at least three days in advance or dine during designated hours to unlock personalised services, such as mesmerising face-changing performances, adding an unforgettable touch to the gathering. Contact the nearest Haidilao restaurant today to secure the perfect option for festive celebrations!
Exclusive Christmas gifts await!
Promotion period: 2 – Dec 31, 2024, Monday – Friday before 5pm and after 10pm (excludes PH)
Eligibility Criteria: Valid for dine-in only with a minimum pre-tax bill of RM388 per table.
Gift Details: Redeem one limited-edition exclusive item per receipt, Gift includes a Haidilao Christmas Puzzle or Haidilao Christmas Hairpin. First-come, first-served basis while stocks last.
Participating outlets:
Haidilao One Utama, Haidilao Sunway Velocity, Haidilao IOI Puchong, Haidilao Sunway Carnival, Haidilao Zenith Mall, Haidilao Dataran Pahlawan Melaka, Haidilao Aeon Tebrau City, Haidilao Pavillion KL, Haidilao Gurney Paragon, Haidilao IOI City Mall, Haidilao Sutera mall, Haidilao Bangsar Village, Haidilao Bukit Jalil, Haidilao Queensbay Mall, Haidilao Ipoh Station 18, Haidilao Vivacity Megamall.
Christmas special set for four
Promotion period: 2 – Dec 31, 2024, available Monday –F riday, 11am - 5pm and after 10pm (excludes PH)
Price: RM269 (excluding optional condiments, beverages and applicable service tax).
Exclusive Gift: Each set comes with two Haidilao Christmas Badges or other limited-edition themed gifts.
Participating outlets:
Haidilao Sunway Pyramid, Haidilao One Utama, Haidilao Sunway Velocity, Haidilao IOI Puchong, Haidilao Sunway Carnival, Haidilao Zenith Mall, Haidilao Dataran Pahlawan Melaka, Haidilao Aeon Tebrau City, Haidilao IOI City Mall, Haidilao Sutera mall, Haidilao Bangsar Village, Haidilao Bukit Jalil, Haidilao Queensbay Mall, Haidilao Ipoh Station 18.
Christmas Set meal Menu：Christmas Set meal Menu - Malaysia
This festive season, Haidilao Hotpot restaurants have prepared an exciting array of activities, warmly inviting you to gather with family and friends to savour delicious hotpot and share moments of warmth and joy.
For more details or to make a reservation, please contact your nearest Haidilao restaurant.