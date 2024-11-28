$!Haidilao Malaysia Thanksgiving season surprises await you!

As the festive season approaches, Haidilao Malaysia kicks off the 2024 Thankfulness Season with a culinary celebration centred around its signature hot and flavourful broth.

From Christmas to Chinese New Year, Haidilao Malaysia will be bringing the festive cheer to life with exclusive limited-edition gifts, customised group dining services, and an exciting TikTok Dance Challenge— all designed to infuse every gathering with warmth and joy.

Win a RM10,000 Hotpot Fund! The Haidilao TikTok Dance Challenge Is On Fire!

Recently, TikTok users have been lighting up Haidilao restaurants with energetic dance moves to trending hits, including K-pop tracks. To thank fans worldwide for their enthusiastic support, Haidilao International has launched the special Thankfulness Season TikTok Dance Challenge.

Event Period: Nov 27, 2024 – Feb 10, 2025

How to Participate:

1. Record a singing and dancing video at any Haidilao outlet. The video must be at least 15 seconds long.

2. Post it on TikTok using the official hashtag #HaidilaoDanceParty.

3. Tag and Follow Haidilao’s official TikTok account @haidilao_huoguo.

Each week, Haidilao’s official account will select the creator with the most likes to receive an exclusive Haidilao gift set or a special prize!

At the end of the event, the creator of the top-liked video of global will win a RM10,000 annual Haidilao Hotpot Fund, giving them year-round access to Haidilao Hot Pot at locations worldwide!